Blackstone acquires International Gemological Institute (IGI)

May 21, 2023

Antwerp, 21 May 2023 Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (Blackstone) have acquired the International Gemological Institute (IGI) from Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co., Ltd. (SHSE:600655), a subsidiary of Fosun, and Roland Lorie, who belongs to the founding family.

Founded in 1975 in Antwerp, IGI is a global leader in the independent certification of diamonds, gems and jewellery, with a global footprint of 29 laboratories and 18 schools of geology in 10 countries. IGI is the first geological laboratory in the world to have ISO accreditation in natural and laboratory-grown diamonds. Since 2005, IGI has pioneered the certification of lab-grown diamonds, pioneering the certification and standardization of a rapidly growing industry.

Mukesh Mehta, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Private Equity Group, said: IGI has led the way in the certification of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and colored stones, becoming a global market leader and providing confidence to manufacturers, retailers and consumers around the world. We are bringing the best of Blackstone to the business, our operational expertise, technology capabilities and global track record of building successful businesses to help the company expand its global footprint.

Haide Hong, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Private Equity Group, said: We have been extremely impressed by IGI’s development under the strong leadership of its management team and with the support of Fosun, and we are excited to partner with IGI to help accelerate its growth trajectory. With its strong brand and reputation for upholding the highest standards of quality and authenticity, IGI is well positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity of gemmology.

Roland Lorie, Chief Executive Officer of IGI, said: IGI has had a history of success for nearly 50 years since we founded the company, and we are delighted to entrust Blackstone with leading IGI into its next phase of development. IGI has been a pioneer in developing products tailored to the expectations of manufacturers, retailers and consumers. Under the patronage of Blackstone, we aim to get even closer to the consumer and grow the business exponentially. The company’s management team is excited to welcome Blackstone and further cement and build on our market leadership position with the help of Blackstone’s scale, expertise and global network.

Kevin Shikun, Co-Chairman of Fosun Investments and Co-Chairman of Yuyuan, said: It was our pleasure to work with Mr. Roland Lorie and the management team that has driven IGI’s rapid growth over the past four years. Today, IGI’s business is more diversified and solid with a more globalized landscape. We believe that IGI will embark on a new journey of rapid growth with the global synergy of Blackstones. As the investment flagship of Fosun’s consumer sector, Yuyuan expects positive impacts on its finances through this sale and further focusing resources on the company’s key strategies and projects.

Deutsche Bank, Ernst & Young, Deloitte and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer acted as advisors to Yuyuan and Roland Lorie on the transaction. KPMG, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as advisors to Blackstone.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies in which we invest and the communities in which we work. We do this by using exceptional people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $991 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, private and liquid credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth capital, public securities and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About IGI

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has 29 laboratories and 18 educational facilities in major diamond and jewelry centers around the world. For 48 years, IGI has provided the fine jewelry community and consumers with a wide range of services, including natural and laboratory-grown diamond reports, colored stone grading and provenance reports, and identification and appraisal reports. jewelry. With the rise of lab-grown diamonds on the market, IGI screens millions of natural and lab-grown diamonds so that the industry and consumers get the product they expect. Regardless of location or market, an authentic IGI lab report is the common language of trust and confidence in the geological world. For more information on IGI, visit https://www.igi.org/.

About Yuyuan

Yuyuan, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Code: 600655), is the main platform of Fosun’s consumer sector. Yuyuan owns and operates prime commercial properties in the historically renowned Yuyuan-Bund area in the heart of Shanghai, attracting over 50 million visitors annually. Yuyuan also owns Laomiao Gold, one of the largest gold and jewelry chains in China, Tuopai Shede Spirits, a leading distillery in China, and more than 10 time-honored brands in sectors such as watchmaking, cosmetics, health TCM and culture and Creativity.

