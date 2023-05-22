Cocoa cultivation is destroying protected forests in West Africa, study finds DEFORESTATION





The world’s hunger for chocolate is the main cause of the destruction of protected forests in West Africa, scientists say. Satellite maps of Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana showed that some of the once dense forests had become cocoa plantations since 2000, according to a study. It found that cocoa production was associated with 360,000 of a total of 962,000 hectares (37.4%) of deforestation since 2000 of protected areas in Côte d’Ivoire, and 26,000 of a total of 193,000 hectares (13.5%) of similar deforestation in the forest. Global chocolate trade was evaluated worth more than a trillion dollars last year. Cocoa, its most important ingredient, is produced from the seed of the tropics theobroma cacao tree. It is native to South America, but most is now produced in Africa, with Ivory Coast and Ghana accounting for two-thirds of production. About 2 million farmers in West Africa, operating farms averaging just three to four hectares each, rely on cocoa for their income of typically less than $1 a day. They supply a complex network of intermediaries, including public and private companies, who connect them to the world market, making the supply chain opaque. This darkness has made cocoa production a haven for human rights abuses, and chocolate has long been associated with slavery. But recent research also links satisfying food to climate and biodiversity crises that risk catastrophic destruction of the planets biosphere. Like tropical regions, West Africa is rapidly losing its forests. Ivory Coast is estimated to have lost more than 90% since 1950, while Ghana is thought to have lost at least 65%. Cocoa production was identified as one of the main causes of deforestation in both countries, alongside mining, selective logging and other agriculture, but the extent to which it was responsible was uncertain. An international team of researchers set out to accurately map the extent of cocoa cultivation in deforested areas using satellite imagery. They trained a neural network to clean satellite images and identify cocoa plantations, double-checked their findings with field teams in Ivory Coast and Ghana, then cross-referenced them against mapped areas in the World Database of Protected Areas. In total, the researchers found, cacao was being grown on more than 1.5 million hectares of protected areas in the two countries, including nearly 14% of Ivory Coast’s protected areas and 5% of Ghana’s. In some classified forest areas or forest reserves, close to four-fifths of the land had been cleared to grow cacao. The single most important cause of deforestation in cocoa production is poverty, said Kwame Osei, country director for Ghana and Nigeria for the Rainforest Alliance, who was not involved in the research. Cocoa farmers in West Africa receive only 6% of the retail price of chocolate. They are also at the losing end of the supply chain, bearing the brunt of chronically low prices and little room to negotiate. Cocoa farmers are also on the front lines of the climate crisis, which leaves them vulnerable to drought, pests and diseases that can destroy crops. On the other hand, land degradation often leads to the transformation of forest areas, including protected areas, into new cocoa plantations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/may/22/cocoa-planting-is-destroying-protected-forests-in-west-africa-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos