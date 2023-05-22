International
Bakhmut: Russia has claimed control of the besieged city, but Ukraine says it is still fighting. Here’s what we know.
Ukraine has claimed it still controls parts of Bakhmut after Russian forces said they had finally captured the besieged eastern city.
The conflicting claims follow a months-long standoff in the city where Russian soldiers have had to grind for every inch of territory.
Kiev has turned the battle for a largely insignificant city in the Donbas into a monumental war that has epitomized the slow, territorial nature of the ground war.
Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday that Ukrainian forces were still in control of several buildings in the southwest of Bakhmut, two days after Russia claimed it had captured the city.
Maliar also claimed that Ukrainian troops were advancing on the flanks of the city.
On Ukrainian television, she said: Yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintained control of several industrial facilities and areas of private homes in the southwestern area, the area where the plane [monument] it is. The monument to a MiG-17 is on Druzhba Square southwest of Bakhmut. Today, we still have control over this small part of the city. The fighting continues, she added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said earlier at the G7 summit in Japan: We are continuing, we are fighting.
This followed Russian claims to the contrary. On Saturday, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed to have captured Bakhmut after months of brutal fighting, saying he would hand it over to Russia later in May.
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his congratulations on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk, the Kremlin reported on Russian state news agency TASS, using the Soviet-Russian name for Bakhmut.
Bakhmut is located in the northeast of the Donetsk region, about 13 miles from the Luhansk region, and has long been a target of Russian forces. Since last summer, the city has been a stone’s throw from the front lines.
The Donbass, the large, industrial swath of land in eastern Ukraine that includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, has been the main focus of the Russian war effort since last spring, after its initial push toward Kiev and central Ukraine failed.
The battle has been compared to the type of combat seen in the First World War, with soldiers fighting in a hellish landscape of mud and trenches, trees and buildings destroyed by artillery fire.
While Russian forces have continued their slow street-by-street advance into Bakhmut for many months, over the past two weeks Ukrainian forces have managed to recapture small pockets of territory held by Russian troops in the northwest and southwest of the city.
Russian forces, reinforced by members of the Wagner mercenary group, have taken heavy losses trying to capture the city.
There are no official casualty figures, but earlier this year a NATO source told CNN that they estimated that for every Ukrainian soldier killed protecting Bakhmut, Russia lost five.
The battle has also highlighted a remarkable rift among Russian forces, with Prigozhin at one point accusing a Russian brigade of abandoning its position in the city and repeatedly attacking the Ministry of Defense for lack of ammunition.
Prigozhin, a former hotelier who has become famous throughout the war, compared the battlefield to a meat grinder.
The fall of Bakhmuts would be an undoubted boost for Prigozh, who recently announced that his men would be withdrawn entirely because dwindling ammunition supplies and mounting casualties meant there was nothing left to grind meat.
During the early part of 2023, the roads to Bakhmut had gradually fallen under the control of Russian forces, and the battle for the city turned into an inch-by-inch fight, with Ukrainian forces repulsing dozens of attacks each day.
Only two roads from the west remain outside Russian control, although for Ukrainian forces trying to resupply the city, movement inside has been treacherous.
Before beginning their slow push through the city center, Wagner’s troops first sought to encircle the city in a wide arc from the north.
In January they claimed the nearby town of Soledar and later took a string of villages and hamlets north of Bakhmut, making the defense of the Ukrainian city increasingly dangerous.
But even as Moscow’s troops closed in and most residents fled through dangerous evacuation corridors, a small group of Ukrainian civilians remained in the ruined city. Before the war, about 70,000 people lived in Bakhmut, a city once famous for its sparkling wine.
As of March, the population was less than 4,000, and much of the once-thriving city was reduced to ashes and rubble.
In his comments at the G7, Zelensky said the pictures of destroyed Hiroshima he saw during his visit to the Japanese city really reminded him of Bakhmut.
