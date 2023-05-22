Byron Shires flood damaged infrastructure repair update

Published on May 22, 2023





Byron Shire Council has recorded damage to over 600 pieces of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, pavements and guardrails, as a result of the 2022 floods – and is submitting 42 separate funding applications to the state and federal governments through Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to cover repair and reconstruction costs in the region of $200 million.

“We are in the same boat as all the other councils affected by the floods in our region, awaiting news on the status of a number of our funding applications submitted to date to repair the damage caused by the floods this year past,” said the Council. Director of Infrastructure Services, Phil Holloway said.

“And, we are competing with our neighboring councils and all the other councils in NSW that had flood damaged infrastructure last year for this funding,” Mr Holloway said.

“This is a very rigorous and time-consuming process because not only do we prepare the case for flood damage and subsequent funding, but TfNSW staff have to check every detail of each claim,” Mr Holloway said.

“While more than 600 pieces of infrastructure have been damaged, as part of our funding applications we have bundled together, where possible, things like roads in a particular area, roads in the vicinity, for example, up to the replacement of protective equipment and smaller assets. that are damaged but still relevant and included in our applications.

The original TfNSW application approval deadline of June 30 was moved last week to December 31, 2023.

“Although the deadline has been moved, our strong position means that all our applications will be made by June 30 – the original cut-off date. We have more than 50 per cent of our applications submitted for funding approval and tracked through the TfNSW process and preparation of the remaining applications is well advanced,” Mr Holloway said.

“We’re hoping for a smooth and speedy approval process now through Transport for NSW because we’re very keen and ready to get on with the job of carrying out these rebuild works as soon as possible – that’s what our community expects and that’s what we’re driving,” Mr Holloway said.

At the same time, the Council’s capital works teams are continuing to carry out general maintenance for roads and drainage – under the Capital Works Programme.

While the Council is awaiting funding approval for most claims, disaster funding has been approved for:

• Federal Drive landslide and reconstruction (work in progress)

• Bridge of English (completed)

• Huonbrook Road Drainage Structures – (starting in 2023)

Additional flood affected infrastructure projects that have been assessed by Council as eligible for funding and submitted to TfNSW for funding approval include roads, bridges and paved roads in the following areas:

• Kennedys Lane, Cedarvale Road, Durrumbul Road, Riverside Drive, The Saddle Road, Jones Road and Huonbrook Road – gravel road resurfacing.

• Upper Wilsons Creek Roads.

• Great Huonbrook Road landslide.

• Coopers Lane and Coopers Creek Road.

• Beatties Creek Road and Johnsons Road Roads.

• Coopers Shoot and Piccadilly Hill Roads.

• Robinsons Lane Road and Causeway.

• Bridge and guardrail replacement program for the Booyong, Donaghys, Jubilee Avenue, Keys, Palmwoods, Pioneer, Repentance Creek and O’Mearas bridges.

• Mullumbimby drainage structures.

• Pocket Street.

“Our focus is on repairing and upgrading the pieces of infrastructure that have suffered the most damage and have the greatest impact on their local communities.

“While 600 pieces of infrastructure is a lot, it doesn’t mean every single piece of road in the Shire will be improved and we want to manage people’s expectations around that. This is just the beginning of the ongoing process of assessing our roads and putting them on our list to be scheduled for repairs and improvements,” Mr Holloway said.

For more information go to the Council’s website: www.byron.nsw.gov.au.

For media inquiries, contact the Council’s Media and Communication Team at 02 6626 7320.