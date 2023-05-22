Distinguished TESOL Professor at the International TESOL Conference





Nathan Carr, a professor of TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) at Cal State Fullerton, was one of 30 educators honored as part of the 30th anniversary of the English Language Specialist Programs in 2021. However, due to pandemic, the celebration was rescheduled to March 2023 during the TESOL International Conference. Specialists are top-level TESOL experts who lead intensive, high-level English language projects, including teacher training, curriculum development, materials design, and ESP program implementation. Specialist projects vary in length from two weeks to three months and can be on-site or virtual. Carr recalls being at a birthday party for a colleague when a mutual friend approached him. After learning that he specialized in language testing, she told him about a State Department program that wanted someone to go to the Maldives for two weeks to do teacher training in language assessment. They didn’t need me for that, but I was on the list and then I was contacted a year or two later for my first trip to Vietnam in 2012, Carr explained. In 2019, Carr helped review the English language side of Azerbaijan’s national 9th and 11th-leaving exams as part of his assignment with the English Language Specialist Program. Carr and three to four English colleagues were sequestered for five days with a group of test takers for other subjects in a secure test development environment called the Bunker. It was difficult because I had no references or access to the Internet. It was a fun challenge as I had to use my mental resources and nothing else. The sense of camaraderie was also very nice. It was surreal in some ways. The security check to get in was extremely thorough, in the sense that you couldn’t even take a pocketknife, a metal dental pick or a flashlight, any tool or thing you could use to signal outside, anything to dig on the walls, etc. He remembered that they had gone through everything carefully. Carr reflects that the precautions can seem overwhelming to most of us in this country. However, they are necessary to assure the public of the integrity and incorruptibility of the process. Imagine if you had to take the SAT once in your life. There were few community colleges. That SAT would determine whether you should go to college and whether it would be free, partially subsidized, or entirely at your family’s expense. The stakes are so high and that is why the State Examination Center goes to extremes to maintain security.” On March 21, 2023, the English Language Specialist Program traveled Carr to Portland, Oregon, for five days, where he attended the International TESOL Conference. The conference hosted a breakfast where 30 of the 30 specialists in attendance discussed applying to the program, networked with attendees, and met the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. It was very pleasant. I felt honored to be one of only 30 or so specialists who have served in the program. The State Department spent a lot of money and resources to do this, and I appreciated that. It just underscored, to me, the value they place on this program.

