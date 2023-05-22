News Article | World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)

International
11.5 million more travel and tourism jobs in China this year
Guangzhou, China: The World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 2023 Economic Impact Research (EIR) reveals today that China’s Travel and Tourism sector’s GDP contribution is projected to grow more than 150% this year.
The sector will contribute 9.9 TN to the economy this year, approaching the 2019 pre-pandemic high of 12.27 TN CNY.
Despite the effects of the pandemic extending into 2022 in China, the WTTC predicts that the sector will create almost 11.5 million jobs this year, recovering one in two of the lost jobs to reach 74.7 million jobs. This means that about one in 10 workers in China are directly or indirectly employed in the Travel and Tourism sector.
While the sector is still 7.9 million jobs shy of reaching pre-pandemic levels, by the end of this year it will be just 10% below 2019 levels.
International visitor spending in China is forecast to grow more than 50% this year to reach more than CNY 306bn. Although this is a positive increase, it is still almost 70% below the 2019 peak.
A look back at the past year
Due to continued travel restrictions, last year the sector’s GDP contribution fell by almost 30% to reach 3.9 TN CNY, representing just over 3% of the economy.
In 2019, before the pandemic, China’s Travel and Tourism sector was worth 12.3 TN CNY, representing almost 12% of the economy.
The sector saw jobs decline in 2022 from the previous year, to a lower level of 62.9 million jobs nationwide – one in 12 jobs across China.
Spending by international visitors to China also fell in 2022 as the effects of extended travel restrictions continued to weigh on the sector. Spending by international visitors fell by 8.5%, remaining almost 80% below 2019 levels.
Domestic visitor spending followed a similar pattern, falling 33% last year, remaining 67% below 2019 levels.
Julia Simpson, President and CEO of WTTC, said: “Travel and Tourism is a vital driver of economic growth and job creation in China, and we anticipate a significant boost to the global Travel and Tourism sector as residents begin to they travel again.
“The fact that China has reopened is great news. In 2019, Chinese tourists represented 15% of international spending and this figure is expected to increase. We are calling on governments to prioritize and streamline visa applications to ensure that embassies can manage the high demand for visas from Chinese residents.”
Between 2019 and 2022, between 74-77% of international visitors to mainland China came from Hong Kong, Macau, Myanmar, South Korea, Japan, the US and Vietnam. There were 49.7 million arrivals from those source markets in 2019, however in 2022, this decreased by 85% to 7.2 million arrivals.
What does the next decade look like?
The global tourism body predicts that the sector will increase its contribution to GDP to almost 27 TN CNY by 2033, 14% of the Chinese economy, and will employ over 100 million people across the country, with one in seven Chinese residents work in this sector.
Asia-Pacific
In 2022, the Asia-Pacific Travel and Tourism sector contributed $1.6 TN to the regional economy, but this is still 50% behind the 2019 peak. The WTTC predicts that the region’s GDP contribution from the sector will reach more than 2.6 TN in 2023 – just 16% below the 2019 peak.
The sector employed over 155 million people across the region in 2022, an increase of 8.7 million people from last year, but still 15% behind pre-pandemic levels. The WTTC predicts that the sector will fully recover the jobs lost during the pandemic by the end of 2024.
