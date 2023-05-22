How long can Sunak avoid the obvious at Bravermans speed? | John Crace

WFar from the point where we have to ask what exactly Suella Braverman has in Rishi Sunak. Did she somehow get her hands on a recording of a phone call in which Dominic Raab thanks the Prime Minister for joining him on one of his regular night-time killing sprees? Did she get a video of Rish! telling Goldman Sachs clients how to avoid paying taxes? Or is there CCTV footage of Sunak snorting coke and leading the chant at the Abba party during the jam? Either way, it has to compromise the weapons scale.

It’s the only thing that makes sense. Why else is she still at her job? Indeed, why did she become home secretary in the first place? When Rish! took the top job, he expressed saying that it would be different from what had happened before. He would govern with integrity, professionalism and accountability. So what’s the first thing he did? Appoint Suella to one of the big four state offices just six days after she was sacked for breaking the ministerial code by exposing government policy through her private email.

Since then, Braverman has done her best to live up to her reputation for unreliability and incompetence. She is definitely one of the dumbest home secretaries we’ve had in ages. Which is saying something. I think Sunak has learned to live with the violation of international law on the small boat policy and the casual racism of suggesting that all care gangs were Asian. After all, he is a far-right curio. He gets a sexual excitement from Suella’s fanaticism and hatred. It makes it feel ever so slightly bigger. But the thing is, she’s all mouth. She achieved nothing. Immigration has reached record levels on her watch.

Now we come to Suella’s latest indiscretion. It was only a matter of time. Someone pale and that arrogant one would screw up again sooner rather than later. Getting caught speeding has become a Home Office habit: Robert Jenrick is serving a six-month ban Braverman tried to get her civil servants to see if she could have her own private speed awareness course , which no one would ever know about. And her special counsel then lied to the press about it four times. Her civil servants were more concerned about the ministerial code than she was. They told her where to get off and reported her to their bosses.

And yet Sunak has done nothing. Although some senior civil servants, including Alistair Graham, former chairman of the committee on standards in public life, have noted that Suella’s actions are a clear breach of the ministerial code, a mixture of personal and public Rish ! is disturbed and delayed. Saying he wanted to get more information.

Like what, for example? Does he think that if she was only 5mph over the speed limit then the offense doesn’t really count? Or that all civil servants have lawyer Nick Mr Loophole Freeman on speed dial? He can’t even bring himself to ask his ethics counsel, Laurie Magnus, to conduct his own investigation. Just in case he finishes what is already blindingly obvious to everyone else.

It may not be the biggest breach of ministerial code. Certainly not by the Bravermans’ usual gung-ho standards. But she still broke the code. Integrity, professionalism and accountability. Just words. The same old stuff from a tired administration that doesn’t even know how it managed to corrupt itself.

Normally, Suella tries to banish her uselessness and wrongdoing by going to earth. Hiding from the public. Not a good look. On Monday, that was not an option and she had an afternoon Commons questions meeting with the Home Office. Something she couldn’t avoid.

So she chose to break the ice with a quick, 90-second spliced ​​TV clip. She insisted on people’s priorities. She really wasn’t. Just wait until she sees the immigration figures on Thursday. And she was convinced that nothing untoward had happened. Really? Then why has he kept it so quiet? Even Bob Jenrik, the honest, weasel, was embarrassed. Do the crime, get the time. And if there was nothing to hide, then we welcome an investigation. Bring it on.

There was more of the same in the Commons later in the afternoon. Starting with Tory Paul Howell complimenting him on leading the anti-social behavior initiative. He blushed as he realized his choice of words could have been better. Then Labor got stuck. Emma Lewell-Buck, Sarah Jones and Yvette Cooper asked the same question. Speeding was a serious offence. The main cause of death. This was not insignificant. So what instructions had Braverman given her civil servants to try to get her personalized sanctions?

By now, Suella was starting to sound like a broken record. Like a brave recidivist who says no comment in a police interview when everyone knows she’s guilty. Sorry for the speed, she muttered, refusing to look anyone in the eye. But I got the points, so I didn’t try to avoid a sanction. Which was not strictly true. A speed awareness course is not a negotiation. Part of the penalty is taking it out on other people so you can learn from their mistakes. It’s not the bespoke service Braverman was trying to organize for himself. So much for being home secretary on the peoples side.