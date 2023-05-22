Clemsons School of Architecture Goes to the Venice Biennale





Clemson University’s School of Architecture (SoA) is participating in Time Space Existence 2023. This biennial architecture exhibition is organized and hosted by European Cultural Center as part of the Venice Biennale. The Venice Biennale is an architectural exhibition that brings together an international group of participants working in different disciplines. Simultaneously presenting completed and ongoing projects, innovative proposals and utopian dreams of architectural expressions, the Venice Biennale opens on May 20 and runs until November 26. The installation projects a collage of all the themes explored in six years of projects developed at the Environmental Design Laboratory. The installation is a collaboration between faculty members David Franco, Ulrike Heine, George Schafer, Andreea Mihalache, Dan Harding, Ufuk Ersoy and Henrique Houayek. The results of the Environmental Design Lab have resulted in 18 awards for School of Architecture students from the major national professional associations of architects in the United States, including American Institute of Architects AND Collegiate School of Architecture Association Top Ten CoTE, American Institute of Architects South Carolina Regional Awards and SARAH NY (American Society of Registered Architects New York). The teaching team turned the classroom into a place of intellectual exchange and dialogue. With a discourse that combines art, technology, humanities and environmental sciences. Student projects experimented with the possibilities of environmental architecture and social justice. An architectural context limited by the challenges of reality. The 2023 Venice Biennale is a great opportunity to share our nationally recognized work in an international context. We chose this very intuitive video collage format to show not only the winning projects, but the entire range of work from our studio with an overlay of images of studio life from Lee Hall,” explained Heine, associate professor of architecture at the University Clemson. The work was emailed to Venice and installed in the existing infrastructure of the exhibition space. Our statement on sharing work on the other side of the world without creating any carbon footprint. The projects in the installation explore new architectures that respond to the challenge of climate change. Addressing the ways it will disproportionately affect lower-income and marginalized communities. The projects present design solutions that take into account the social and political dimensions of space. The Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 exhibitions focus on the evolving expressions of sustainability in its many forms. Ranging from a focus on the environment and urban landscape to open conversations on innovation, reuse and community. Participants address social justice by presenting envisioned livelihood solutions for displaced communities and minorities. They examine the tensions between the urban built environment and the nature that surrounds it, identifying opportunities for coexistence. The Venice Biennale and all the exhibitions organized around it are probably the most influential venues for architectural discussions around the world, said Franko, co-director of graduate programs in architecture at Clemson University. The exposure of our students’ work proves that they are working at the highest level in terms of design. It shows that the work we do at Clemson on environmental justice is fully aligned with the most important current debates on architecture and society. Want to Discuss? Contact us and we will connect you with the author or another expert. Or email us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.clemson.edu/clemsons-school-of-architecture-heads-to-the-venice-biennale/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos