North Manchester General Hospital celebrates milestone with new multi-storey car park
Car parking and a new cycling center are part of works to support the North Manchester General Hospital redevelopment project. North Manchester General Hospital is one of eight Pathfinder hospitals within the government’s New Hospital Program (NHP). The new health campus will play a central role in the area; with shared health and social care facilities, new high quality homes, access to better education and training and more attractive open spaces.
The masterplan, approved by Manchester City Council in March 2021, will also create employment and business opportunities for people in the area and will be a catalyst for comprehensive regeneration in North Manchester.
Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: I want to thank everyone involved. This will bring transformational changes for residents and NHS services in North Manchester. This will now allow us to start developing the rest of the site by unlocking the land we need, and I look forward to seeing more progress in the coming months.
Mark Cubbon, Group Chief Executive of the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust, said: This is another critical step for the redevelopment at this site and we hope that we can follow up quickly with further news about further development of the very necessary for patients and colleagues.
Kathy Cowell, MFT Group Chair, agreed: It’s a real message that things are changing. This is the start of our redevelopment and we will soon have a wonderful multi-storey car park for staff.
Attendees at the ceremony included Kathy Cowell, Mark Cubbon, Bev Craig, Councilor Tom Robinson (Executive Member for Health and Care) and senior representatives from MFT, ICB and contactors – Morgan Sindall. All guests left in high spirits after taking a tour of the nearly completed car park, which included a trip to the top of the building, where they were able to view the site as a whole and visualize its potential to provide the most the last of the art. , which will benefit the people of North Manchester and the surrounding areas.
On days like today, you realize how far we’ve really come, Michelle said. Watch this space!
