The logo of the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress is revealed





The Vatican unveils the official logo for the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress (IEC2024), which will take place in Quito, Ecuador, September 8-15, 2024.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov On Monday, the Pontifical Committee for International Eucharistic Congresses unveiled the official logo for the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress (IEC2024), which will take place in Quito, Ecuador, September 8-15, 2024. The theme of the Congress, “Fatherhood to heal the world” (‘Community to heal the world’), is inspired by the words of Jesus in the Gospel according to Saint Matthew that “You are all brothers” and recalls the current synodal experience of the Church, called to become a fraternal place of inclusion , common belonging and deep hospitality. The Congress culminates with the closing celebration”World station” of the event. Earlier this month, the logo and the official anthem of the Congress were presented at the headquarters of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference. A statement released on Monday explained each element of the logo and its meaning. LOGO “The Cross of Christ”, it was emphasized there, “enters the flesh of the world to heal the wounds opened by sin: disobedience to God, abuse of the neighbor and exploitation of creation. It is the new axis of history. Where humanity has unloaded. the greatest violence upon the Lamb of God, is precisely where God has poured out His love abundantly in the signs of water and blood that flowed from the open side of Christ on the Cross. The Crucified One is the Risen One. With open arms, He embraces all as brothers reconciled to the Father. The illustration of the open Heart of Christ on the Cross, he added, represents “the source of love that makes all things new.” “His wound,” the statement explains, “no longer drains death, but is the source of life and reconciliation. Therefore, the open wounds of the Risen One are the new wounds of love that heal, here and now, all open. the wounds of hatred, enmity, violence and death”. The presented host refers to the Eucharist which is the pinnacle and source of all Christian life. “The light of the Eucharist,” the statement says, “gives a new direction to human history, because God continues to gather his people, from east to west, gathering them around the Word of life and the living Bread that came down from heaven. The Eucharist is a bond of fraternity: where sin denies us as brothers, the Eucharistic celebration gathers us to the same table as children of the same Father.” The logo highlights the city where the Congress is held. “Quito, a city in the middle of the world, located at zero latitude,” the logo’s explanatory note continues, “extends its tent to become an immense Eucharistic city where we are all invited to participate in this great dream of a brotherhood redeemed and healed by the perfect love of Christ, a love that always precedes, a love that in this hour of history helps us to realize that: “You are all brothers” (Mt 23:8 ). News about the event can be found on the websites of Preparatory Committee AND Pontifical Committee of International Eucharistic Congresses.

