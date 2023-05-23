International
Funding news for global health researchers: 22 May 2023
On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.
Recently Announced: Administrative Additions to Increase Diversity
Additional funding available to increase diversity in training programs in South Africa
Fogarty invites existing Fogarty D43 and U2R awardees with programs in South Africa to apply for additional funding to build the research capacity and experience of scientists and underrepresented scientists from historically disadvantaged institutions (HDIs) in South Africa in biomedical research/ bringing
Additional funding available to increase diversity in non-U.S. research training programs
Current Fogarty grantees may apply for additional funding to support increased participation in Fogarty research training programs (D43, U2R) by individuals from groups or institutions underrepresented in biomedical/behavioral research in the trainees’ home country.
Recently announced Fogarty funding opportunities
HIV-related NCD research in LMIC institutions
Research teams should contain an appropriate mix of expertise to accomplish the proposed studies, including partnerships between HIV and NCD researchers, who can initiate new ideas and determine the feasibility of new approaches to understanding and reducing long-term suffering from associated disorders.
Reducing stigma to improve HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care in LMICs
The proposed collaborative exploratory research is expected to help build capacity for comprehensive research programs by improving the research environment and strengthening LMIC individual and institutional research capabilities in the proposed research areas.
Special announcements
Pre-Application Webinar on Cancer Technologies in Global Health
The National Cancer Institute is hosting a pre-application technical assistance webinar to assist potential applicants for RFA-CA-24-005:
Cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment technologies for global health (Clinical trial U01 optional)
The Cancer Prevention Fellowship Program is accepting applications
The NCI Cancer Prevention Fellowship Program (CPFP) offers fellows an opportunity to develop an independent research program in cancer prevention.
Future deadlines for Fogarty’s funding opportunities
Administrative allowances for current grantees:
Current Fogarty recipients can apply for additional funding through the announcements below:
Financing options
NIH and FDA funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration:
NIH funding opportunities for which foreign organizations and/or foreign components of US organizations may apply:
NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply:
Other funding news
Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers.
NIH General Notices:
Notices of changes in NIH funding opportunities:
NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs):
Non-NIH Funding Opportunities:
-
Global Genomic Medicine Collaboration (G2MC) seeks nominations for the International HundredK+ Cohorts Consortium (IHCC) Young Investigator Mentoring Program, which will match principal investigators (PI) with young investigators (YI) who share similar research and career interests.
Contact: Latifa El Hadri, [email protected]
- Earl S. Tupper Postdoctoral Fellowship [PDF]: The three-year fellowship from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) allows an outstanding candidate to explore their research questions in the rich tropical ecosystem of Panama.
Application deadline: June 1, 2023
- Measuring metabolism at scale from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative seeks to support two-year collaborative research projects focused on measuring metabolism across organelles and cells.
Application deadline: June 1, 2023
-
Wellcome Trust Mental Health Awards will support the validation of biological, psychological, social or digital markers to enable stratification of anxiety and/or depression as early as possible.
Application deadline: June 7, 2023
-
IVIs 22nd International Vaccinology Course is offering fellowships to selected researchers from LMICs who demonstrate potential leadership in public health in their home countries and current workplaces. The course will be offered in Seoul, Korea and Stockholm, Sweden.
Course dates: September 11-15, 2023
Submission deadline: June 8, 2023
-
The great challenges of cancer has announced nine new grant challenges in various areas of cancer research.
Expression of interest deadline: June 22, 2023
-
Collaborative Research Action on the Climate, Environment and Health Link from the Belmont Forum is accepting preliminary proposals for projects focused on preserving and celebrating diverse communities, research topics, ecosystems and transformative creative solutions.
Submission deadline: July 15, 2023
-
National Science and Technology Council of Taiwan has announced the new International Internship Pilot Program open to predoctoral students.
Application deadline: August 3, 2023
-
More non-NIH funding opportunities
Training opportunities
-
Ten-week online training for clinical trial operations begins in June: Clinical trial operations from the Center for Innovative Drug Development and Therapeutic Trials for Africa (CDT-Africa), Addis Ababa University, is accepting applications from study coordinators based in Africa.
- Course dates: 5 June – 4 August 2023
-
GACDs School of Applied Sciences now accepting applications for year six. The course aims to increase skills in implementation science and non-chronic diseases in LMICs.
- Application deadline: June 19, 2023
Abstract and poster submission opportunities
Events
Events for global health researchers:
|
Sources
