US Commerce Secretary to attend ministerial meetings





Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor will travel to Detroit tomorrow to represent New Zealand at the annual meeting of APEC Trade Ministers from 24-29 May. While in Detroit, Damien OConnor will also host a meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership Ministers (CPTPP) and attend a ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). The Chris Hipkins Government is continuing to build on our successful trade recovery strategy as we promote a rules-based trading system and continue to open doors for our kiwifruit exporters, said Damien OConnor. Trade is key to New Zealand’s economy. Since 2017, we have secured or upgraded seven Free Trade Agreements giving new and unprecedented market access to our exporters and boosting our economy. This includes the UK Free Trade Agreement, which comes into effect next week and is expected to boost our GDP by up to $1 billion. We know that employment grows up to 12% faster when business starts exporting and as Trade Minister I will continue to advocate for New Zealand businesses overseas, as well as focus on how we can do more Kiwi to export internationally. APEC is an essential part of the multilateral trade architecture in the Pacific region and I look forward to discussing with APEC Ministers how we can work together to use rules-based trade to meet the economic challenges ahead. said Damien O’Connor. I will also be hosting a meeting of CPTPP Ministers as part of New Zealand’s year as Chair of the Commission. The CPTPP agreement has already saved Kiwi business $300 million in tariff cuts and other economies are poised to reap the benefits too with Brunei ratifying its membership last week and the UK’s accession negotiations reaching a substantial conclusion in March. Minister OConnor will also attend a meeting of IPEF Ministers, the first face-to-face meeting since negotiations began. The IPEF prioritizes sustainability, inclusiveness and resilience and aligns closely with the government’s trade recovery strategy. Initiated by the United States, IPEF presents an opportunity to deepen our relationship with our third largest trading partner – and to improve the flow of goods and services between us, Damien OConnor said. Minister OConnor will also use his time in Detroit to meet with a number of ministerial counterparts, including Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, Japan and the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/trade-minister-us-attend-ministerial-meetings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos