Joint statement: NGOs call out climate injustice and call on global donors to fully fund humanitarian response in Horn of Africa now

As the international community gathers in New York this week for the Horn of Africa High-Level Pledging Conference, we call on global donors to address the impact of climate injustice occurring in the region by making the necessary financial commitments to fund fully humanitarian response and help address immediate and long-term needs across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, where millions of people are trapped in a devastating cycle of hunger and displacement.

Increasingly frequent, severe and widespread climate-driven disasters, including the longest and most severe drought on record in the Horn of Africa, are affecting communities in catastrophic ways. The drought, in convergence with other shocks such as extremely high food and commodity prices and ongoing conflicts, has destroyed lives and livelihoods and brought about record levels of humanitarian needs.

In 2022 alone, a recent UN report suggests that around 43,000 people died as a result of drought in Somalia, half of them most likely children under the age of five, and 5 million people were internally displaced in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. , including 2.3 million from disasters and 2.7 million from conflict and violence. Over 35 million people are in urgent need of assistance in the three countries, with food and water insecurity, health, protection and education needs among the most pressing, particularly for vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly. An estimated 23.8 million people currently face hunger in the region. Among them, we know that women and girls are the last and least eaters, and we are particularly concerned about the estimated 1.9 million children who continue to face life-threatening severe acute malnutrition.

When donors gathered last year at the High-Level Roundtable on the Horn of Africa Drought, we sounded the alarm that 14 million people were on the brink of starvation and called for additional emergency funding for the humanitarian response to prevent the worst outcomes. possible. . Unfortunately, the pledges made during that event did not match the severity of the situation. With insufficient funds to address needs, by October 2022, 21 million people were experiencing crisis levels of hunger and parts of Somalia were predicted to face famine. Only at the end of the year was a significant replenishment of new funds secured, allowing humanitarian actors to rapidly scale up their response and prevent famine in Somalia.

However, people continue to suffer and the death toll continues to rise in the Horn of Africa. Dry conditions continue to affect most areas, while localized heavy rains have led to dangerous flooding in parts of Ethiopia and Somalia as parched ground cannot absorb water. While famine has so far been averted, it remains a possible scenario. In Kenya, the latest IPC data predicts an unprecedented worsening of the situation with 1.2 million people likely to face emergency levels of food insecurity by June 2023. It is critical for humanitarian actors to continue scaling up the response at this time, but funds have already begun to dry up, and disruptions in the funding pipeline are forcing organizations to cut back on helping people in need. We cannot allow the scenario of recent years to repeat itself. If funding remains unpredictable, insufficient and late every year, the region will be stuck in a cycle of hunger and displacement causing unnecessary suffering for years to come.

The international community must accept responsibility for its role in contributing to this crisis and take action to address one of the greatest climate injustices of our time. New evidence from a group of climate scientists from World Weather Attribution shows that without the human-driven climate crisis the world is facing today, the current historic drought that continues to fuel famine in the Horn of Africa would have been around 100 times longer unlikely to occur. The combined carbon emissions of Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya amount to only 0.1% of the global total, while the carbon emissions of the G20 countries account for 76%. In other words, people in the Horn of Africa are suffering the consequences of a climate emergency they did not create.

People will continue to face recurring hunger crises unless countries in the region are supported with coordinated, long-term and scalable investments that can address immediate needs while contributing to climate resilience and adaptation. We therefore call on donors to take immediate steps to break the cycle of short-term and insufficient funding to end preventable death and suffering in the Horn of Africa.

We, the undersigned organizations, especially urge global donors to:

Make substantial, additional financial pledges to fully fund the Humanitarian and Drought Response Plans for Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia in the first half of 2023, without regret. The combined plans are currently only 23% funded, leaving a shortfall of over $5 billion. Funds should be front-loaded and primarily allocated directly to international, national and local NGOs that have the capacity to respond quickly and with greater access to hard-to-reach areas, including organizations led by women who are better equipped to address the problem. gender dimensions of the hunger crisis.

Ensure that funds mobilized are flexible, multi-year and predictable, allowing humanitarian assistance to reflect the protracted nature of the crisis by addressing immediate needs, while also building communities’ resilience to inevitable future shocks.

Ensure a balanced distribution of resources across sectors to enable humanitarian actors to address the full range of humanitarian needs affecting communities in the Horn of Africa, including traditionally neglected sectors such as protection and education.

Increase transparency of financial commitments by publishing detailed disbursement plans and ensuring timely and accurate reporting to make it easier for humanitarian actors to plan, coordinate and implement an effective response.

Encourage national governments to increase their national budgets for drought resilience and emergency response to protect the most vulnerable children, their families and communities with life-saving assistance.

