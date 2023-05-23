How big is US-Australia cooperation on climate and energy? | News from Australia

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese say climate and clean energy will become a central pillar of the alliance between the US and Australia, and they will increase cooperation on critical minerals.

Beyond the catchy headlines, what does this mean?

What have both countries announced?

After a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, over the weekend, the US president and Australian prime minister said they both recognize the importance of addressing the climate crisis as a critical component of the bilateral relationship.

They said that climate and clean energy should be seen as the third pillar of the alliance, alongside our defense and economic cooperation.

What message are they trying to send?

Michael Green, chief executive of the Center for US Studies and a former senior US official, says the bilateral meeting was a chance for Biden and Albanese to speak more broadly to their constituencies than they were able to. with Quad and Aukus summits. and to focus on something that is personally important to both of them that their predecessors did not focus on.

Green notes that polls commissioned by the Center for United States Studies show support for the US alliance is fairly strong among Australians, but Australians in their 20s overwhelmingly said they want to see more actions for relationship climate.

OK, but is there any substance to this lofty rhetoric?

Well, Biden and Albanese marked a series of steps to raise global climate ambition, accelerate the global clean energy transition and support mitigation, adaptation and resilience efforts in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

This includes signing a statement of intent to advance climate cooperation through the Australia-US climate compact, critical minerals and the clean energy transition.

But at this stage, a lot of work is still unfinished. A series of working groups are being set up, including a ministerial-level working group on critical minerals. Another group will develop a new action plan by the end of 2023 to encourage stronger industrial cooperation and accelerate progress towards our ambitious climate goals.

Will Australia be eligible for grants or incentives under the US Inflation Reduction Act?

Perhaps, but this has not yet been put into practice.

Albanese told reporters on Sunday that the big risk with the Inflation Reduction Act is that you will see capital leave Australia for the United States, but he said the new measures were about addressing that.

Green explains that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is full of contradictions between the imperative for international cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions versus the rent-seeking aspects of America.