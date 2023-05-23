Grass cutting in South Tyneside





South Tyneside Council is appealing for patience as it works to get its grass cutting timetable back on track. A combination of factors has led to service delays across the borough. Councilor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighborhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, said: “While many areas of South Tyneside look nice and tidy, there are some locations where work is still needed, with residents noting that the grass has not been cut as often as one would expect, especially on our properties and on grass verges. “We are aware of the concerns raised. This is due to a number of factors, mainly recruitment, machinery supply and adverse weather related issues. It is not unusual for wet or bad weather to cause problems with services of mowing, especially at this time of year. “In 2023 the Council put out new contracts for grass cutting arrangements across the borough and there have been some delays at the start. The good news is that most roles have been filled and our contractors are moving forward with their new equipment . “Right now, we are running a few weeks behind schedule and anticipate that it will take us into July to fully catch up. We would like to assure residents that we are working closely with our grounds maintenance contractors to address the issues and will call for your patience while we get back on track to have Borough looking its best over the summer. Please bear with us.” All mowing is seasonal and on a rotation cycle for cutting or attention, starting with a mowing in March, then twice a month. The March cut was missed in several areas, with further delays in April. Grass cutting is expected to return to normal by July as the weather improves. Contractor staffing levels have also increased and equipment has been hired to help achieve the milestones. The Borough’s weed management program has also begun in earnest. The teams are working on the first of three ten-week treatment programs. Although there were some delays to the start in March, almost 90 percent of the neighborhoods have been completed, with the first treatment program expected to be completed in time by the end of May. Councilor Gibson said: “While some areas look pristine, other parts of the Borough are nearing the end of their first weed management cycle. “We will get to these remaining countries as soon as we can and be on target by the end of the month.” Once treated, weeds can take several weeks to die. Council street cleaning teams then attend to remove debris and waste, before the second round of treatment begins in June. Residents are encouraged to continue to report any environmental issues online at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit or to the Council’s Customer Contact Center at (0191) 427 7000.

