FSU’s Global Citizenship Certificate prepares students to succeed in a global workforce





This spring, 30 Florida State University students were awarded the award Certificate of Global Citizenship (GCC) during a graduation ceremony on Friday, April 28, marking the beginning of their journey as lifelong global citizens. The certificate program prepares students for the challenges they will face by helping them develop global/intercultural fluency, critical thinking, problem solving, and intercultural communication skills. Originally launched in 2016 with less than 30 students, the program now has more than 400 individuals enrolled. The GCC is administered by the Center for Global Engagement and its academic home is in the International Affairs Program of the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy. It includes three essential components: academic courses, intercultural events and a lasting international experience. Sustained international experience helps students apply their intercultural competence skills. These experiences can include study abroad, internship abroad, or a cultural exchange, as long as the experience lasts at least seven days. Alternatively, students can participate in domestic experiences such as internships, volunteer experiences or international peer mentoring, registered for 75 hours (about 3 days) or more. Within the first year, each student enrolls in Global Perspectives, which introduces them to the basic concepts, theories, functions, and behaviors related to intercultural communication. It also provides an informed starting point for students to build intercultural competence throughout the certificate program. Students can then choose three electives from more than 500 pre-approved courses with a global/cross-cultural focus. In total, students take four three-credit academic courses. Students must also participate in eight pre-approved intercultural events, choosing two from each of the following categories: social, cultural, experiential and educational. Within 10 days of attending the event, students must submit a reflection paper on their experience. Maya Topiwala, a junior majoring in international affairs at FSU, shared some of her GCC experiences with the audience during the ceremony. She recalled connecting with her South Asian heritage when she danced with the South Asian Student Union dance group, the DesiNoles, and reflected on her formative experience as a member of the 2022 Social Science Scholars group. What I’ve learned about being a global citizen is that it’s all about it, Topiwala said. As I stand here today, I know I will encounter more events, opportunities, people, food and festivals in the future. But will I go? The global citizen in me says yes. Sophie Vega is a sophomore studying public relations and psychology with a cross-cultural focus. For her lasting experience, Vega studied abroad with International Programs IN Valencia, Spain, where she made lifelong friends and significantly improved her Spanish language skills. She credits GCC with transforming her undergraduate experience and broadening her horizons. Participating in GCC gave me the opportunity to not only learn about other cultures, but also how to explore my own cultural identity and how I fit into the world around me, Vega said. Ultimately, I learned how to be an agent for change in my community and beyond. The certificate fulfills some of FSU’s liberal studies requirements, and students can earn a transcript that shows future employers and graduate schools that they are prepared for today’s global society. It also counts towards Societies of Garnet and Gold Scholars area of ​​international engagement. Graduates are listed by name, degree(s) and term and year of graduation: Rawan Abhari, Economics and Middle Eastern Studies, Spring 2023 Elena Abramson, Editing, Writing and Media, Spring 2023 Vera Abu-Hamdan, Biological Sciences, Spring 2023 Catherine Allen, Political Science and Psychology, Spring 2023 Briana Jean Baptiste, Real Estate, Spring 2023 Dominic Barghini, Political Science and International Affairs, Spring 2023 Amelia Bonjour, International Affairs, Spring 2023 Sara Yasmeen Bouhamid, Psychology, Summer 2023 Gabriela Collana, Economics and International Affairs, Spring 2023 Alessandra Dippolito, Special Education, Spring 2023 Michelle Evangelista, International Affairs and Information Technology, Summer 2023 Priscila Nicole Fernandez, Communication and Media Studies, Spring 2023 Isabella Marques Frazier, International Affairs and Religion, Spring 2023 Mark Natale Fromang, History, Spring 2023 Cara Gillespie, Clinical Professions, Spring 2023 Maria Guidubaldi, Behavioral Neuroscience, Spring 2023 Sean Stephen Hickey, Biological Sciences, Spring 2023 Zachary Kean, Political Science and Business Management, Spring 2023 Rachel Lechwar, Creative Writing, Spring 2023 Hannah Linenkugel, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Spring 2023 Nancy Loka, Behavioral Neuroscience, Spring 2023 Lauren Maheu, International Relations and Media and Communication Studies, Spring 2023 Morgan Ann Marisa, Management Information Systems and Digital Media Production, Spring 2023 Eliahna McFarlane, International Affairs, Spring 2023 Nicolas Pauly, Management and Marketing, Spring 2023 Jenna Prunty, International Affairs, Spring 2024 Rachel Silverboard, International Affairs, Spring 2023 Roshelle Thompson, Psychology, Spring 2023 Maya Topiwala, International Affairs, Spring 2023 Sophie Vega, Psychology, Spring 2025 (projected) For more information, visit cge.fsu.edu/global-citizenship-certificate.

