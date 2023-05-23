Two unlicensed fishermen from the southeast were caught in nets for illegal fishing





A London fisherman and another from Kent have been found guilty of illegal fishing on separate occasions last year. Their cases were brought by the Environment Agency at Hastings magistrates’ court on Thursday 27 April. Alfie Furminger, 25, of Davidson Gardens, Vauxhall, was found guilty in absentia of court for fishing without a license and a further offense of leaving his fishing rods unattended at Monks Lakes, in Maidstone, Kent, on 27 November 2022. He was ordered to pay a total of 443. The amount includes a fine of 220, costs of 135 and a victim surcharge of 88. In a separate case, Anthony Meakins, 24, of Otford Road, Sevenoaks, Kent, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license at Wilderness Lake in East Grinstead, West Sussex, on September 10, 2022. He was ordered to pay 96 , including a fine of 40, costs of 40 and a victim surcharge of 16. Dave Webb, a fisheries manager at the Environment Agency, said: We hope that the sentences the illegal fishermen have received will act as a deterrent to anyone thinking of breaking the laws and bylaws we have in place across England. Fishing illegally can result in a fine of up to 2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment confiscated. We inspect rod licenses 24/7, 7 days a week to check for illegal fishing and for those caught cheating the system we will always prosecute. Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fisheries sustainable. The money raised from the sale of fishing licenses is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal fishermen. Any angler 13 years of age or older, fishing in a river, canal or still water, needs a license to fish. A 1-day license costs from just 6.60, and an annual license currently costs from just 33, with concessions available. Junior licenses are free for ages 13-16. Licenses are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 08:00 and 18:00, Monday to Friday. The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work throughout the year and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hotspots and where illegal fishing is reported. Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency’s 24/7 incident line on 0800 807060 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

