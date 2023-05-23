NHS staff report 20,000 allegations of sexual misconduct by patients over five years | NHS

Thousands of hospital staff are reporting allegations of sexual assault and harassment by patients, an inquiry has found, prompting calls for ministers to tackle the daily threat of abuse doctors and nurses face.

More than 20,000 suspected incidents of sexual violence and sexual misconduct by patients to hospital staff were recorded in the five years to 2022 by 212 NHS trusts in England, freedom of information (FoI) requests from the Guardian and British Medical Journal (BMJ). .

The 20,928 cases accounted for just under 60% of the total alleged trust incidents detected. The allegations included allegations of rape, sexual assault, harassment, stalking and sexualized comments.

Experts warned that the figures are likely to be a serious underestimate as staff are often prevented from making complaints when patients abuse them.

Deeba Syed, a senior legal officer at women’s rights helplinesaid: Women tell us they are expected to continue caring for patients who abuse or harass without making efforts to adequately protect them from further harassment.

We hear disturbing reports of women feeling pressured not to raise formal complaints and instead being transferred to different departments or locations. They tell us that it is argued that this is more appropriate than moving the harassing patient, despite the victims feeling that it is unsafe for others and a punishment for them.

Katie, not her real name, a young doctor in the south east of England, said patients had made sexual comments about her since she was a student.

From the word go inside the clinical setting, I always felt very sexualized by the patients, she said. Once, when I had to get close to a patient’s face to examine his eyes, the patient started licking his lips and rubbing. I was 19 or 20 at the time and the consultant had left the room, I was completely horrified.

She said she has also experienced mean, rude comments, such as being asked if she would please a male patient. Katie said she didn’t think she could tell anyone, as she found most consultants intimidating.

The daily harassment has made her reevaluate her career path, and she hopes to go into obstetrics and gynecology so she doesn’t have to treat men. I think sexual harassment affects me a lot and makes me feel like shit.

The Guardian and BMJ investigation found that trusts recorded 35,606 sexual safety incidents, a term covering a spectrum of behavior from abusive comments to rape, allegedly committed by staff, patients or visitors in NHS hospitals in England between 2017 and 2022.

While most were cases of patient-to-staff abuse, nearly 7,500 were claims of patients abusing other patients and more than 3,000 were cases of staff abusing patients.

Responding to the findings, Simon Fleming, an orthopedic surgeon and co-author of a 2021 report on sexual assault in surgery for the Royal College of Surgeons, said the NHS needed to take a stronger approach to sexual misconduct by patients.

He said: Patients often abuse the staff. Some of this is normalized, some less so. What you allow, you promote and the NHS must stop allowing patients and staff to behave in a way that makes healthcare less safe for us all.

Some NHS workers feel able to speak up. Charlotte Miller, a paramedic at Westminster Ambulance Station, London, said her employers were “overwhelmed” when she reported being harassed while attending to a patient in Edgware Road, west London, in October 2022. The patient, Naveed Ahmed , in his mid-30s. it Was prison for nine months in November 2022.

Paramedic Charlotte Miller. Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

Miller said: He had already told my friend and I that we were sexy and he had tapped us, but then he grabbed my crotch. I was really shocked. I’ve had comments before, but this was the first time someone actively tried to touch me. I didn’t know what he was going to do next.

As soon as she radioed for help, the police were called and her station dispatched a colleague, along with an incident response officer. I had all these calls from different managers to make sure I was okay, they told me to call off the rest of the shift and go home to rest. They checked on me constantly in the following days and helped support me during my statements to the police. I couldn’t ask for better management, if I’m honest.

I hope this will encourage other people to have the confidence to report these things, she said.

Dr Becky Cox, a co-founder of Survivors of Scrubssaid: The grim findings of this inquiry should focus on the work the health secretary and NHS leaders must do to ensure NHS staff are free to work without the threat of sexual violence from patients and other staff.

It wasn’t long ago that we were being hailed as pandemic heroes by the government and cheered by the general public, yet we continue to face unsafe working conditions and the daily threat of abuse.

Surviving in Scrubs lists more than 150 personal accounts of sexual harassment and abuse. They include cases of patients assaulting, harassing and sexualizing nurses and doctors.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: NHS managers have a legal duty of care to their staff and patients and to prevent harassment, abuse or violence in the workplace. I expect employers to be proactive in ensuring that staff and patients are fully supported, that their concerns are heard and that appropriate action is taken where necessary.

Dr Navina Evans, chief workforce officer at NHS England, said the health service must not tolerate any sexual misconduct, violence, harassment or abuse.

NHS England has set up a dedicated team to ensure that people experiencing violence and abuse are supported in the workplace and there is greater support for all victims and survivors. All NHS trusts and organizations have measures in place to ensure that immediate action is taken in any cases reported to them and I strongly encourage anyone who has experienced any bad behavior to come forward, report it and seek support.