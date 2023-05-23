International
Rising global temperatures could lead to billions of people living in places where human life does not thrive, study says
According to one new study published on Monday.
The study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, assessed the impact on humans if the world continues on its projected trajectory and warms 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, compared to pre-industrial temperatures.
Taking into account expected global warming and population growth, the study found that by 2030 nearly two billion people will be out of climate, facing average temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher, with an estimated 3.7 billion living outside the niche by 2090.
Timothy Lenton, one of the study’s two lead authors, said that a third of the global population may find themselves living in climatic conditions that do not support human flourishing.
This is a profound reshaping of the habitability of the planet’s surface and could potentially lead to large-scale reorganization of where people live, Lenton, director of Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter, said in a video shared by the institute.
According to the report, the zone consists of places where the average annual temperature ranges from 13 degrees Celsius (55 degrees Fahrenheit) to about 27 degrees Celsius (81 degrees Celsius). Outside this window, conditions tend to be very hot, very cold, or very dry.
The study determined that while less than 1% of the global population is currently exposed dangerous heat, with average temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius or higher, climate change has already displaced more than 600 million people.
Most of these people lived near the colder 13 degrees Celsius peak of the niche and are now in between the two peaks. Although not extremely hot, these conditions tend to be much drier and have not historically supported dense human populations. said study co-author Chi Xu, professor at Nanjing University.
If the Earth warms 2.7 degrees Celsius, India, Nigeria, Indonesia, the Philippines and Pakistan would be the top five countries with the most populations exposed to dangerous levels of heat, the study found.
The entire population of some countries, such as Burkina Faso and Mali, as well as small islands already at risk from sea level rise, will face unprecedented high temperatures.
In worst-case scenarios, if the Earth warms by 3.6 or even 4.4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, half the world’s population would be outside the climate zone, posing what the report calls an existential risk.
According to the report, living outside the zone can lead to increased mortality rates, as exposure to temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius can be deadly, especially if the humidity is so high that the body can no longer cool to a temperature that can maintain normal functions.
Extreme heat is also predicted to reduce crop yields and increase conflict and the spread of disease.
Scientists have long warned that warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius would result in catastrophic and potentially irreversible changes. As areas within the climate zone shrink as global temperatures rise, a greater proportion of the population will be more frequently exposed to extreme weather events, including droughts, storms, wildfires and heat waves.
Experts say there is still time to slow the pace of global warming by moving away from burning oil, coal and gas and towards clean energy, but the window is closing.
Every part of a degree will make a difference, Lenton said. For every 0.1 degree Celsius of warming above current levels, about 140 million more people will be exposed to dangerous heat.
Earlier this month, the World Meteorological Organization announced that within the next five years, there is a 66% chance that the planets temperature will be more than 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels for at least one year.
We left it so late to properly address climate change that it was now at a point where to achieve the scale of change we need would mean something like a fivefold acceleration of reducing greenhouse gas emissions or decarbonizing the global economy , Lenton said.
