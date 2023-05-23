How Biden got to yes on the F-16 and Ukraine

With that milestone in the rearview mirror, the group turned its attention to the Ukrainian outfit for the long term. The first step on this path: training Ukrainian pilots to fly modern fighter jets.

The decision on the planes is the latest move in what has become a familiar pattern of increased military aid to Ukraine. Time and again, the West has initially resisted sending advanced equipment, only to regret it a few months later. This process has played out with Stinger anti-aircraft missiles after the full invasion began last year, with the Patriot missile defense system in December, with M1 Abrams tanks in January and now again with the F-16.

A wide range of critics say the Biden administration has dragged its feet on delivering urgently needed aid at every turn, needlessly prolonging the war. But administration officials say the incremental approach is part of a calculated strategy to give Ukraine the capability it needs quickly on the battlefield and prevent escalation.

It’s been working, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters Monday, referring to the training program. Of course we could have started earlier, but there were much higher priorities, and this is seen by some as an act of escalation on our part.

At every stage, the United States has played a critical role in making sure Ukraine gets what it needs when it needs it, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN on Monday. And we will continue to do so.

This account of how the Biden administration decided to approve the training program is based on interviews with five current US officials, two of whom are with the Defense Department. All were granted anonymity to discuss internal discussions.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks to the media after the ‘Ukraine Defense Contact Group’ meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April 21, 2023. | Matthias Schrader/AP Photo

Momentum builds

The decision to support the training effort was the product of weeks of diplomacy and deliberation. Sullivan began thinking about how to support the long-term modernization of Ukraine’s air force last year after visiting Kiev and Poland in November. At that time, the question was not if, but when.

Publicly, however, the president himself dismissed the possibility of Ukraine receiving US F-16s in the short term, saying in February that throw out sending planes for now.

Meanwhile at the Pentagon, senior policy official Colin Kahl delivered more bad news for Ukraine, saying senior leaders believed the warplanes would not help Ukraine in the current war and that it would take 18-24 months to train Ukrainian pilots in the F-16.

At the time, the administration was focused on getting Ukraine the air defense equipment it needed immediately to fend off Russian drone and missile attacks, and the armored ground forces needed for a spring counteroffensive.

In recent weeks, as the West completed the delivery of the vast majority of equipment Ukraine needs for the counteroffensive, senior officials revived the issue of fighter jets. Another factor was that the Ukrainians have proven a quick study on other complex equipment, completing training on high-mobility artillery missile systems and Patriot air defense launchers much sooner than anticipated.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was a key driver in convincing Biden to give up the F-16, a US official familiar with the matter said.

The president and other parts of the government tend to defer to the Defense Department on such matters. The Pentagon, including senior military officials, have long worried about the potential for Russian escalation if the West took such a step as giving Ukraine F-16 capabilities.

But Blinken had noted over the past year that Russia rarely escalates beyond rhetoric, even as the West has pushed more military offers into Ukraine. The top diplomat is also thinking about Ukraine’s long-term needs, given that, even if Russia abandoned the war now, it would still be a threat to Kiev for the foreseeable future.

The issue of the planes came up last month at a meeting of international defense chiefs hosted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. During the meeting, Austin’s counterparts asked for permission to train the Ukrainians in the F-16. Austin later raised the issue with the National Security Council, and the directors unanimously agreed that continuing the training made sense.

Austin raised the issue directly with Biden ahead of the G-7 summit, which took place last weekend in Hiroshima, Japan, recommending that the US proceed with allowing allies to train Ukrainians and transfer aircraft.

While these aircraft are not important to this upcoming counteroffensive, Secretary Austin believed that Ukraine should have a fourth-generation air capability at some point, so continuing the training made sense, a DoD official said.

The pieces fell into place the week of May 8, when Sullivan traveled to London for meetings ahead of the G-7 leaders’ summit. It was there that he set out the details of a two-part training session at the start, and then sent planes carrying officials from Great Britain, France and Germany. During the trip he also had phone calls with his counterparts in the Netherlands and Poland, who operate the F-16.

“That’s where the idea is to start with the training first, and then eventually get them to agree that we would understand that the timing of the delivery of the aircraft would come at a later date,” the official said.

From London, Sullivan traveled to Vienna to meet with senior Chinese official Wang Li. After returning to Washington on May 11, he informed the president that there was broad support among allies for the two-step approach, the official said. Biden informed his counterparts that he would support the plan at the G-7 leaders’ meeting on Friday, POLITICO first reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21, 2023. | Photo by Susan Walsh/AP

Transfers are still a long way off

Kendall and other senior officials stressed that it will be many months before Ukraine receives the F-16. But as the war drags on, the decision to approve the training program was part of the administration’s calculation of what the Ukrainian military will look like beyond the immediate conflict.

Ukraine will remain an independent nation, it will need a full set of military capabilities, Kendall said. So it’s time to start thinking long term about what that army might look like and what it might include.

The top official agreed that the planes are part of the West’s long-term vision for Ukraine. Ukraine has said it wants 40-50 planes.

However, this war ends, and whenever it does, Ukraine will have one of the largest armies on the continent, and they will have a long border with Russia going forward, the official said. So they’re going to need a modern air force for that effort no matter what.

Preventing escalation is still a key consideration. Speaking to reporters Sunday at the G-7 summit, Biden noted that his Ukrainian counterpart assured him that he will not use the F-16 to fly into Russian territory. But where Russian troops are on Ukrainian territory, it’s fair game. Sullivan noted on Sunday that Crimea is part of Ukraine.

The timing of next steps and other details remain unclear, including which countries will send F-16s or other aircraft for training and which countries will ask the U.S. to approve the transfer of equipment made by America.

At the Pentagon, senior leaders were never opposed to allowing other countries to send their F-16s, officials said. The concern with sending the U.S. Air Force jets was that they are expensive and would eat up a significant portion of the limited amount of money Congress has given for aid to Ukraine, a senior DoD official told POLITICO in January .

At the Pentagon, we’re focused on what do they need now? because we don’t have unlimited resources, the official said. I think the fourth-generation aircraft conversation that we’re having with the Ukrainians, they’ve talked about the F-16, they’ve talked about the F-15, they’ve talked about the F-18. I think clearly, over a period of time, they will need to modernize their air force. This is not a capability that, even if we were to make the decision, would be delivered in the near term and there would be significant trade-offs because it is really expensive.

And incidentally, the Pentagon said last week that it had overestimated the value of equipment already provided to Ukraine by about 3 billion dollars freeing up that money to send more weapons to Kiev.

A European official said it was only a matter of time before the US approved sending the planes.

I feel like it just falls in line with another skill that is now mature enough to bring to the table, the person said. Each new advanced skill required some processing time. Just think about the decision-making about donating tanks.

Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.