NFL announces expansion of global markets program with addition of two new clubs, four new markets





“We are very excited about the opportunity to help grow the NFL internationally,” Falcons president Greg Beadles said. “The league and clubs have put a lot of effort into cultivating overseas fan bases and we are all seeing positive results from that effort. We see this as a long-term investment in continuing to grow the game of football and we look forward to helping introducing America’s Game to a new audience.” “Since arriving in London in 2013, we have made great strides in growing the Jaguar fan community outside of the United States with a dedicated and loyal support base already established across the country,” said Jaguar owner, Shad Khan. “Our foundation touches tens of thousands of young people each year through the delivery of community programs like JagTag and is committed to providing sustainable solutions to address inequality and support youth development. “I am delighted to announce that we are extending our marketing rights to the Republic of Ireland, which not only supports our long-term commitment to the UK, but presents us with the opportunity to reinforce our growth trajectory internationally. The Republic is famous for its love of American Football, therefore appealing to young Jaguar fans through meaningful fan engagement and bespoke initiatives that will contribute to communities in the Republic will truly reflect the Jaguars’ position as an international NFL team “. “We are excited that our club will be awarded France as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “New Orleans and France have enjoyed a unique cultural connection for centuries, and we are excited to work with the NFL and our partners in France to grow the game of American football. In addition to having the opportunity to market our team in France, we are looking forward to promoting our city and state and encouraging investment in local and regional businesses.” “We are excited to be granted the rights to engage more deeply with our fans in Ireland,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II. “My family has deep roots throughout Ireland and to be able to connect with our fans across the island is something special for our organization. My father did so much in Ireland during his life, first as one of the founders of Ireland Funds, then as an Ambassador. We look forward to growing our fan base and love of American soccer in the years to come.” The first year of the Global Markets Program saw clubs introduce successful initiatives across marketing, fan engagement and commercial. Highlights include a collective commitment and ambition to grow Flag Football in international markets, with a focus on building community experiences to engage young people in the sport. Participating clubs have also activated their rights around several NFL events, including the 2022 International Games in London, Germany and Mexico, the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, and the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts. Notably, the 2023 NFL Draft saw The 19 clubs with international market rights announced thematic selections from the stage in Kansas City and remotely from around the world to engage fans around the world.

