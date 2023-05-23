Have your say on plans to improve the area around Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council Kiveton Park Library

The Welsh neighborhood will benefit from Rotherham Council’s Towns and Villages Fund and local residents can have their say on the new plans.

The Towns and Villages Fund is a multi-million pound commitment from Rotherham Council to improve our local town and village centres.

An initial consultation took place in March to find out what local people would like to see around the Kiveton Park library area.

The funding will improve the appearance of the area. After the initial consultation, we listened to residents’ comments and reactions.

Based on your feedback, a new concept plan has been created to reflect what residents have requested.

We now want to share this updated plan with residents for any final thoughts before the project goes ahead. The proposals included in the concept plan can be seen below.

If you would like to have your say and view the plans, please come along to Kiveton Park Library on Monday 12th June from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Investment from the Towns and Country Fund supports the Wales Ward’s priority of developing initiatives to improve the local environment.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Working with you to help build communities we can all be proud of is a priority for the Council. Find out about news and events in your area by signing up for the News from Your Neighborhood e-newsletters, from by clicking here.