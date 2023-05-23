The Pope will participate in the “Not Alone” international meeting on Human Brotherhood





The International Meeting for Human Fraternity, entitled Not Alone (#notalone), will be held in St. Peter’s Square, as well as simultaneously in eight other squares around the world, in the presence of Pope Francis, on June 10.

By Vatican News staff reporter Vatican Foundation All brothers announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis will participate in the International Meeting for Human Fraternity, titled Not Alone (#notalone), which will be held on June 10 at 4:00 PM in St. Peter’s Square and eight other squares in cities around the globe. . In addition to the Pope, 30 Nobel laureates and thousands of young people from all over the world will participate in St. Peter’s Square. The event is organized by All brothers The Foundation, in collaboration with St. Peter’s Basilica, the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development and the Dicastery for Communication. About the initiative The initiative, inspired by the Encyclical All brothers, it will involve people from all over the world. It aims to promote a culture of brotherhood and peace and to encourage personal engagement in choices and practices of reparation, dialogue and forgiveness in the hope of overcoming loneliness and marginalization that deny human dignity. An international group of young people will participate in this activity, who at the end of the activity will hold hands and unite in a giant hug inside the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square, the architectural symbol of the universal embrace of the Church. Many representatives of ecclesiastical and secular commitments, families and associations, as well as all those who today are forced to live on the margins of society, from the poorest and homeless to migrants and victims, will participate in this activity. of violence and human trafficking. Also, thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed with the Italian Ministry of Education and Merit, the meeting will present the work carried out in recent months by Italian schools on the theme of fraternity. The event is conceived as a process and experience in promoting brotherhood. What to expect The event will be divided into two moments on June 10: in the morning several groups will meet to share experiences of union; these experiences will be reported shortly in the afternoon. The Nobel laureates – who have joined the initiative – will meet together with leading figures from science, culture, law and international organizations to draft a document calling for commitment to human brotherhood. The document will be presented to Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square and, together with the Holy Father, to all people in the world who feel called to build social friendship and the new paradigm of fraternity, justice and peace. The afternoon activity in St. Peter’s Square will start at 16:00 and will be open to all, without registration. The entrance to the square will start at 14:00. Further information on the program will be available here. The meeting will be televised live on Vatican Media and, broadcast, on Web pageand on all the Foundation’s Facebook and YouTube channels All brothers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2023-05/pope-to-attend-human-fraternity-meeting.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos