The deputy mayor of Kyiv will return to Ukraine with training at the Kennedy School – Harvard Gazette
The Russian military had surrounded Kiev, a highly prized target, until March last year. Only about 700,000 citizens remained from the Ukrainian capitals of more than 3 million pre-war residents, and only a few safe exit routes remained. Now it was the deputy mayor Konstantin Usovs responsibility to evacuate people from Kiev and nearby towns like Bucha and Irpin.
The special forces had already set up fighting positions in the town hall offices, using the Usovs coffee table as a resting place for a fully loaded Javelin anti-tank missile. We slept two or three hours a day, maybe, he said of the municipal officials and workers, almost all of whom had chosen to stay and continue doing their jobs. Most of us were just fully committed, ready to face whatever fate came our way, he said.
That’s when the acceptance letter arrived for a mid-career master’s program at Harvard’s Kennedy School.
There’s no way I can do that now, Usov recalled thinking.
But by May Ukrainian forces had blocked a Russian advance and the situation in Kiev had stabilized. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion, urged him not to miss an opportunity to gain knowledge that would be valuable to take back and share when Kyiv and Ukraine start rebuilding.
Usov had long planned to receive additional training.
He first came to Harvard in 2019 for an executive education course to reset after spending five toxic years as a member of Parliament in Ukraine, which declared independence from Russia in 1999. Usov said he knew immediately that wanted to return to pursue a degree at the Kennedy School one day.
Two years later, Usov had become deputy mayor, and it seemed like the right time to apply to graduate school. While he was waiting to hear if he had gotten in, Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and everything turned upside down.
Usov recalled that half an hour after the war began, he and his colleagues at City Hall were suddenly faced with a barrage of unimaginable disasters unfolding, improvising solutions with no time to spare. It was crazy. We made 100 decisions an hour, he said.
I remember the first day. People were traumatized trying to enter the subway system because the crowds were so great. Okay, let’s make public transportation completely free starting now. We don’t have enough municipal buses because many bus drivers are evacuating their families. What should we do? Let’s post on social media and ask for volunteers to help operate our fleet of 1,500 buses and hand out the keys to random people because we trust everyone now, he said, explaining how city officials were tried to find a solution while Russian tanks were rolling towards Kiev.
Now Usov had to decide whether he should leave Ukraine as war raged to spend a year at the Kennedy School. He was deeply concerned about whether it was the right thing to do as a leader. Many Ukrainians in the US told him they understood and appreciated his decision to come.
Everyone told me, just know that many people are waiting for you at home the same way they are waiting for our soldiers who are being trained in the US to drive Abrams tanks or operate Patriot anti-missile systems. You’re just coming back with different but still very valuable knowledge, he said.
Staying on top of his obligations in two time zones seven hours apart has been a struggle, said Usov, whose wife and two young sons joined him in Cambridge. But he is fully prepared to resume his role as deputy mayor when he returns to Kyiv this summer with his public administration masters.
Usov said he was impressed by the heartfelt support ordinary Americans have shown for Ukraine and Ukrainians. He believes it is rooted in respect, inspiration and a sense of shared democratic values, not simply antipathy towards Russia.
But he has not been shy about pushing back on misconceptions about the ties between Ukraine, Russia and their complicated history or on ideas formed away from the battlefield about what compromises Ukraine should be willing to make to achieve a peace agreement with Russia.
Although my main purpose in coming here was not to preach but to teach, I never missed an opportunity to challenge opinions in a productive way, he said.
The experience of engaging with other students from very different professional and personal backgrounds, working together and learning from each other, even when you don’t see eye to eye, Usov said, opened up an alternative kind of diplomacy that students will bring back to their countries that it is a real asset to the world.
