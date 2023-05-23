Stratford to host First World War Honor Show | News, Sports, Jobs





STRATFORD — Over Memorial Day weekend, the Swedish Immigrant Museum will host a traveling exhibit from the Iowa State Historical Society honoring the more than 4,000 Iowans who lost their lives during World War I, according to a press release Monday . of “First World War Case of Honor” opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Swedish Immigrant Museum, 819 Goldsmith St., in Stratford. Entry is free. The exhibit features thousands of names and related photos that the State Historical Society collected from Iowa families who lost loved ones during the war. The society sent out an initial appeal, in 1920, and then again in 2017, to support official records during the 100th anniversary of the war. The traveling exhibit is the result of that research—and a tribute to a generation of Iowans who sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom. Among the more than 4,000 lives honored in the show, some of those from local communities include: Fleur, Edward (Polk): Capt. Edward Fleur of Des Moines was killed in action during a German gas attack on May 27, 1918, and is buried in Woodland Cemetery, Des Moines. A native of Sweden, he first enlisted in the Iowa National Guard in 1898 and served in the Philippines and on the Mexican border before serving in World War I. Sonksen, Frederick William (Hamilton): Pvt. Frederick William Sonksen of Stratford was killed in action during a German ambush on 29 October 1918, 14 days before the armistice was signed. Stratford American Legion Post #576 was named in his honor. He is buried in South Marion Cemetery in rural Stratford. Youngquist, Albin and William (Webster): Pvt. Albin Youngquist of Gowrie died of influenza en route to France on 8 October 1918. Five days later his brother, Pvt. William Youngquist died of influenza at Camp Dodge. The brothers are buried in Gowrie City Cemetery. Gustafson, Charles Leroy (Boone): Lt. 1 Charles Leroy Gustafson of Boone was killed in a plane crash on February 20, 1919 in France. He was scheduled to earn the rank of captain and sail home a few days after the crash. He is buried in Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone. Reynolds, Grace Koli (Hamilton): Red Cross nurse Grace Reynolds of Ellsworth died of influenza on October 16, 1918 while training at the Mercy Hospital Training School. She is one of at least 28 Iowa women who served and sacrificed their lives. She was buried in Homewood Cemetery in Ellsworth. Full schedule Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and May 28 (10am to 3pm) at the Swedish Immigrant Museum, Stratford. Monday, May 29 from 10am at the Stratford Remembrance Day Service, Stratford Primary School Gymnasium, Stratford and from 1pm to 3pm at the Swedish Immigrant Museum, Stratford. Saturdays 3, 10 and 17 June (10am to 3pm) at the Swedish Immigrant Museum, Stratford. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

