5 ways the Illegal Immigration Bill threatens our constitution





How Illegal Migration law threatens our core constitutional principles – joint briefing to Lords Read the full disclosure Read the executive summary The Illegal Migration Bill is an extremely damaging bill that poses significant constitutional problems. As the bill moves to committee stage, we call on the House of Lords to ensure the protection of the constitution, in this joint conference with the Bonavero Institute for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Liberty and the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (ILPA) . In particular, we are concerned by the constitutional threat posed in the following five areas: 1. Undermining parliamentary sovereignty The Government pushed the Illegal Migration Bill through the House of Commons in a way that undermined Parliament’s sovereign role, which requires it to be able to carry out meaningful scrutiny of legislation proposed by the UK Government. The bill itself gives the government broad powers to make important and often life-changing decisions for the people concerned through secondary legislation. 2. Undermining the rule of law The Bills’ numerous opt-out clauses, the retrospective nature of the Bill and potential repeated breaches of International Human Rights Law undermine the rule of law in the UK and on the international stage. Compliance with international legal obligations is a fundamental requirement of any state seeking to uphold the rule of law. However, the powers in the Illegal Migration Bill will breach many of the UK’s obligations under international law, including those under the Refugee Convention, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (ECAT), the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and more. 3. Weakening of the protection of human rights The Illegal Migration Bill narrows the scope of human rights protections in the country, so as to remove these protections entirely in some cases, and puts the UK in further breach of its obligations under the ECHR. Clause 1(5) of the Bill does not apply section 3 of the Human Rights Act 1998 to any provision made by the Act or any subordinate legislation made under it. The purpose of section 3 was to ensure that Parliament’s intention in passing the Human Rights Act was that the legislation would be interpreted and applied in ways consistent with the UK’s international obligations under the European Convention. The suspension of a key element of the country’s domestic human rights protection system is an attack on the basic principle of equality before the law and the universality of human rights. 4. Undermining the transfer agreement in the UK The Illegal Migration Bill risks undermining the constitutional devolution of power in the UK as defined by the UK’s devolution agreements. The bill prevents devolved governments from complying with international human rights obligations and obligations imposed on them by devolution agreements, which has a fundamental constitutional impact. 5. Undermining the separation of powers The cumulative effect of the changes proposed by the Bill is likely to place a significant strain on the Separation of Powers, both because of the substance of the Bill and the way in which the UK Government is trying to pass it. While UK democracy depends on a clear separation of powers, the Illegal Migration Bill represents an attempt at a shift in power that enables the UK Government to play the roles of all three branches of state as legislator, judge and administrator. By undermining the separation of powers in this way, both the constitution and the UK’s democracy are diminished. Read the full disclosure Read the executive summary

