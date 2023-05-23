News: Minji Kim, Food Science, Wins International Food Protection Association European Symposium Technical Talk Competition | College of Natural Sciences (CNS)





Food Science PhD candidate MinjiKim recently won the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) European Symposium Technical Talk Competition. The IAFP is the leading food safety science organization in the field. According to Assistant Professor of Food Science Matthew Moore, this is very exciting as the award is widely considered among the toughest competitions for students doing food safety research. The Minjisresearch project is being carried out in collaboration with Min Chen in the Department of Chemistry. It includes the development of OmpGnanopore sensing technology to detect and subtype foodborne pathogens such as norovirus. Subtyping is important as it is necessary to identify clusters of norovirus outbreaks and attribute the causative food associated with the outbreak. Newcastle University PhD student Sarbjeet Kaur (Dr. Marloes Peeters lab) and UMass PhD candidate Sloane Stoufer (Moore lab) also had a finalist entry in the competition for their research related to the development of imprinted polymer nanoparticles in molecular method (NanoMIPs) to detect foodborne viruses. Both Sloane and Minjialso placed 3rd in the 2022 IAFP Annual Meeting Student Poster Competition.

