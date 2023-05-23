Age-appropriate grants benefit BC seniors





Beginning June 1, 2023, communities in British Columbia can apply for funding aimed at helping seniors lead independent and active lives. “As people in BC, our government has a responsibility to ensure that older people age with dignity and respect, and that includes having communities that are age-friendly,” said Adrian Dix, Minister for Health. “I encourage local governments and Indigenous community leaders to apply for a grant that will lead to meaningful improvements at the local level for seniors.” By 2031, nearly a quarter of the province’s population will be 65 or older. The Age-friendly BC program is facilitating independent living and community engagement among seniors by providing financial support to local governments and Indigenous communities. “Age-friendly grants are another way to support our seniors and our government recognizes the crucial role this program plays,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Services and Long-Term Care. “The program aligns with our priorities, such as promoting accessibility and inclusion, and is a great opportunity for communities to provide greater support and connections for their local seniors.” In 2022, 25 communities received age-appropriate grants in both streams. Of the successful communities, 13 were rural and remote, five were new to age-appropriate funding and four were Indigenous communities. Age-appropriate projects receiving funding range from adapted housing, transportation, wellness, climate and emergency management strategies and plans for older adults, to inclusive programs, public communications, and outdoor spaces such as parks and nature trails that provide access and security for the elderly. “The BC Society for Healthy Communities (BCHC) is excited to build on the momentum of all local and Indigenous governments that have initiated age-friendly community plans and projects over the past few years and share that learning with others in the whole province,” said Jodi Mucha. , executive director, BCHC. “It is inspiring to see how many communities are committed to proactively planning for their physical and social environments to be conducive and supportive of the aging journey.” The Age-friendly BC program is a partnership between the provincial government and BCHC, a province-wide not-for-profit organization that facilitates the continued development of healthy, thriving and resilient communities. Fast facts: State and local governments and communities can submit applications for the 2023 BCHC grants beginning June 1, 2023, and ending July 28, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time.

These governments can apply for a Stream 1 grant of up to $25,000 for age-friendly assessments and action plans, or a Stream 2 grant of up to $15,000 for age-appropriate projects.

A total of $500,000 is available this year. Learn more: For more information about the Age Friendly Communities Program, visit: www.bchealthycommunities.ca/programs/age-friendly-communities For more information about BC Healthy Communities, visit: http://bchealthycommunities.ca/

