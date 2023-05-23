Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announce the election of directors





TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR ) (NYSE: QSR) (“RBI”) today announced the results of voting for the election of directors at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 23, 2023. The total number of votes entitled to be represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 395,029,406 representing 87.4% of all eligible votes. The RBI representative’s circular provided for ten nominees for the Board of Directors. The ten individuals nominated by the Board of Directors were elected as directors of RBI, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Every candidate, except Mrs. Fribourg, was acting director. The votes cast for each candidate were as follows: Nominated for director Vote For % Vote against % Alexandre Behring 347,230,379 89.4 40 972 013 10.6 Maximilien de Limburg Stirum 387,134,845 99.6 1,377,607 0.4 J. Patrick Doyle 383,126,156 98.6 5,489,485 1.4 Cristina Farjallat 382,110,204 98.3 6,506,472 1.7 Jordan Freiburg 359,240,989 92.5 29,061,333 7.5 Ali Hedayat 367,434,373 94.7 20,763,016 5.3 Marc Lehmann 359,883,054 92.7 28,316,775 7.3 Jason Melbourne 379,363,666 97.6 9,148,536 2.4 Daniel S. Schwartz 386,405,131 99.5 2,105,362 0.5 Thecla Sweeney 387,671,634 99.8 836,724 0.2

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and US securities regulators. About Restaurant Brands International Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant companies with approx 35 billion dollars in annual systemwide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world’s most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands TIM HORTONS, BURGER KING, POPEYES and FIREHOUSE SUBS. These independently operated brands have served their respective friends, franchisees and communities for decades. Through her Restaurant brands for good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes in relation to its food, planet and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company’s website at www.rbi.com. SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

