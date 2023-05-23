Bulgarian writer wins Booker International Prize for novel with darkly comic memory





LONDON (AP) Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov and translator Angela Rodel won the Booker International Prize on Tuesday for Time Shelter, a darkly comic novel about the dangerous pull of nostalgia. The book beat out five other finalists for the award, which recognizes fiction from around the world that has been translated into English. 50,000 pounds ($62,000) in prize money is split between the author and the translator. Time Shelter imagines a clinic that recreates the past, with each floor reproducing a different decade. Created as a way to help people with dementia unlock their memories, it soon becomes a magnet for people eager to escape the modern world. Gospodinov, 55, said he began writing his book about weaponizing nostalgia in 2016, the year of Donald Trump’s election and the UK’s Brexit referendum. He said it was a time when anxiety was in the air. I wanted to write a novel about the monster of the past, he said. Because you can see at this time that populist politics is, in fact, paying us with the blank check of the past. French novelist Leila Slimani, who chaired the judging panel, said it was a brilliant novel full of irony and melancholy. It is a very profound work that addresses a contemporary question and also a philosophical question: What happens to us when our memories disappear? she said. But it’s also a wonderful novel about Europe, a continent in need of a future, where the past is recreated and where nostalgia can be poison. Gospodinov is one of the most translated Bulgarian authors. Time Shelter has also won Italy’s Strega European Prize for literature in Italian translation. The Booker International Prize is awarded annually to a translated work of fiction published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. It runs alongside the Booker Prize for English-language fiction, which will be awarded in the autumn. The award was created to raise the profile of fiction in other languages, which makes up only a small proportion of books published in Britain, and to celebrate the undervalued work of literary translators. Last years winners were Indian writer Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell for Tomb of Sand. Rodel said she was grateful for the award for rejecting the belief that if you’re a good translator, you probably shouldn’t even stand out. This is a creative process, she said. This is a specific collaborative artwork they were creating with our authors. I am immensely grateful to the Booker for putting it forward in this award.

