The minister sees the vital work of allied health professionals in action





Minister Maree Todd, standing, right, chats with physiotherapist and Midlothian AHP team lead Lynda Nattress during an exercise class to improve strength and hand-eye coordination led by members of the community rehabilitation team

Visiting the Midlothian Partnership for Health and Social Care, Ms Todd met AHPs, including physiotherapists and occupational therapists, who work in a range of community-based services. The visit, organized by the Allied Health Professions Federation in Scotland, highlighted the essential rehabilitation support these health professionals provide to their patients. It also showed the essential role their services have in the overall health system – reducing readmissions, increasing patient flow and easing pressure on social care. Ms Todd is overseeing the development of the National Care Service, which is set to be responsible for planning and commissioning primary care and community health services in Scotland. During the visit, the minister announced a series of summer co-production activities. These events will allow people with lived experience of care, as well as practitioners whose services will be commissioned by the National Care Service, to participate in service design. The health professionals who met Ms Todd work in several multi-disciplinary teams, all working to support patients to stay in their own homes for longer or return home after a hospital stay. Mrs Todd said: ‘It was an inspiring visit. As AHP you are making a massive difference and we need to set you free. Debbie Crerar, integrated service manager, Home First at Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership and CSP member said: “We are delighted to welcome the Minister today to see the crucial work of allied health professionals. Community rehabilitation is the cornerstone of foundation in creating healthier communities. “Allied health professionals are preventing hospital admissions, enabling early discharge and reducing reliance on social care while supporting people to enjoy their quality of life in their communities.” The services of Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership appeared Download to rate

Occupational therapy and physiotherapy led service working with patients to support them when they leave hospital. They provide rehabilitation therapy, equipment and short-term care in people’s homes to increase someone’s independence and reduce their hospital stay and the likelihood of needing long-term care. Quick response

Occupational therapy and physiotherapy led service, responding urgently to people in crisis or at risk of crisis. Providing support in people’s homes to reduce the likelihood of them needing hospital admission. Community Respiratory Team

Physiotherapy-led service with a dietician and psychologist involved within the team. Supporting people with COPD and bronchiectasis. Provide support to patients in their own homes, making it less likely that they will need to attend A and E or be admitted to hospital. Workflow

Professional therapists and nurses who ensure that people who need health support are directed to the right place at the right time. Coordination of links between acute hospitals and community services. Midlothian Community Hospital and the Highbank rehabilitation team

Occupational therapy and physiotherapy-led service providing bed-based rehabilitation for patients staying in community hospital, perhaps as a step between acute hospital and home. Working to increase people’s independence so they can return home sooner.

