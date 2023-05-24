Column: Potential Global Solar Energy Highlights – Energy News for the United States Oil and Gas Industry

International
LITTLETON, Colo., May 22 (Reuters) – China is by far the number one global producer of solar energy in terms of installed capacity, but is 150th on a list of nations ranked by the World Bank in terms of potential photovoltaic energy (PV).
The practical metric of PV potential is a measure of the power output achievable by a typical utility-scale PV system (PVOUT), taking into account local land use constraints and the amount of solar radiation available to generate power.
As such, the PVOUT metric is able to estimate how much solar power can be generated in various locations, even in locations that currently have little or no solar power installations.
According to the Global Solar Atlas, “PVOUT represents the amount of energy generated per unit of installed PV capacity over a long period, and is measured in kilowatts per installed kilowatt-peak of system capacity (kWh/kWp).
When ranked in terms of this potential output, some countries that currently don’t even make the top solar power producer lists come out on top, while some countries that currently host large solar installations are found to be much less suitable for production solar than others. nations.
AFRICAN GIANTS
Namibia has the highest overall global PV production potential, as ranked by the World Bank, with a nationwide average PVOUT measurement of 5.38 kWh/kWp/day.
Year-round sunshine of approximately 10 hours per day combined with abundant usable land area puts Namibia ahead of all other nations in terms of solar energy potential, with its PVOUT measurement coming in at approximately 40% more higher than China’s current best solar. leader.
TO THE MIDDLE EAST CONTENT
Thanks to similarly high amounts of solar radiation and large areas of usable land, some Middle Eastern countries also place high on PVOUT potential despite current low levels of solar installations.
Jordan, Yemen and Oman are the top three Middle Eastern countries in terms of PVOUT, followed by Saudi Arabia.
Huge investments in green energy infrastructure across the Middle East mean the region will soon realize much of that latent solar potential, which should help the region’s economies continue to grow despite uncertainty over the outlook for exports. of oil and gas from the same region.
MAIN ASIAN
China’s relatively low ranking on the PVOUT scale may suggest that the country is not suitable for solar generation.
But since the PVOUT measurement is a nationwide average, low readings from congested and cloudier areas in the north and east tend to offset higher readings from the sunny and expansive western hubs, where the country has developed its world-leading space expertise. solar.
However, China’s overall PVOUT reading of 3.88 kWh/kWp/day is well below the national average of other countries in Asia, including dry and sunny Mongolia (4.76 PVOUT readings), India ( 4.32) and Afghanistan (5.02), leading the PVOUT region overall potential leader.
Almost all countries in Asia are expected to accelerate solar deployment in the coming decades, but China looks set to remain the overall leader in terms of scale thanks to generous state-funded subsidies and plans to steadily rebalance the system energy of the country. away from fossil fuels.
EUROPEAN GROWTH
While Germany is the current leading solar producer in Europe, Spain has the highest PVOUT reading in the region thanks to year-round sun and ample space for solar farm installations.
As a result, the country is likely to significantly increase installed solar capacity, which in 2022 was roughly a third of Germany.
Portugal and Turkey also rank in the top 100 PVOUT list, compared to Germany at 196.
America
Within the Americas, Chile has the highest overall PVOUT reading and ranks second globally thanks to its concentrations of bright sunshine and suitable space for utility-scale installations.
Bolivia, Peru and Mexico also score in the global top 30, while the United States ranks 90th, but have pockets of favorable solar potential in the Southwest that are comparable to other high-scoring areas elsewhere.
Overall, the PVOUT metric highlights the huge potential for solar energy in all regions, especially in areas that currently remain global leaders but have the right combination of abundant sun and space to potentially emerge as the new global solar leaders in the next decades.
Reporting by Gavin Maguire; Editing by Stephen Coates
