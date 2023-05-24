The NFL gives KC two new international markets





The Kansas City Chiefs will expand their marketing region around Germany now that the NFL has given the go-ahead for greater expansion. For the past two years, the National Football League has steadily increased its Global Markets Program in an effort to expand the reach of the game’s popularity. Through the program, the league’s International Committee, made up of several of the league’s owners, has granted various territories around the world the rights to market their specific franchise upon request. The Kansas City Chiefs originally applied to be in Germany and Mexico and were awarded both as part of the initial round of teams seeking to participate. Even after a few years, only 21 of the league’s 32 teams are involved, which seems like a missed opportunity, but for those taking the marketing initiative, the returns look strong. The Chiefs are headed to Germany this year for their first official game in continental Europe and the game against the Miami Dolphins should be an extremely hot ticket in Frankfurt next November. Even before this time, the Chiefs have been promoting fan engagement and commercial opportunities there in Germany knowing they are making a long-term push to grow the team’s European fan base. Given the Chiefs’ position in Germany, the league has granted them (and two other franchises) the rights to further their marketing efforts in neighboring Austria and Switzerland. Exhibitions in Germany will be played in Munich and Frankfurt and both venues are quite close to these cities, making it an easy and obvious achievement for the Chiefs at this next level. Announcing the expansion of the NFL’s Global Markets Program! 21 teams in 14 markets now have access to grow their fan bases around the world in long-term strategic efforts to enable clubs to build their brands globally. pic.twitter.com/8GNbM0Ph7B — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2023 The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the other two teams that have been granted further expansion into Austria and Switzerland as part of two other original franchises that have been granted German marketing rights. Here’s what’s trending in other Chiefs news Chiefs 90-man offseason roster by jersey number (Yahoo!) If you’re into random number distribution on the back of shirts and jerseys, here’s the list you’ve been waiting for. Photos: Day 1 of third-round offseason workouts (Chiefs.com) The Chiefs’ official website released some great photos as practice has begun once again during OTAs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arrowheadaddict.com/2023/05/23/chiefs-news-nfl-awards-kc-new-international-markets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos