The Civil Service Wage Award 2022 will apply to industrial staff





The Department of Finance (DoF) has announced the implementation of the 2022 Salary Award for Northern Ireland Civil Service industrial staff.

After negotiations, it has not been possible to reach agreement with the industrial unions on the revised offer made to the Department for Roads and Infrastructure’s productivity bonus scheme or the general wage award. To ensure that industrial staff receive their wage increase as soon as possible, the DoF Permanent Secretary has taken the decision to continue with the implementation of the industrial wage offer. Industrial staff will be paid in July. The 2022 payment price is affordable as required by public sector guidance and will be funded from existing departmental budgets. The price of the industrial salary will cost about 1.6 million and includes: Performance related progress Increase the pay of the lowest paid staff (Administrative Assistant and analogous grades, including Industrial 1 staff) to the Living Wage Foundation rates of 10.90 per hour or 21,053 per annum; The new living wage increase has come into effect and has been paid since 1 April 2023. All other staff eligible to receive a consolidated increase of 552, subject to details in the award. Notes to editors: 1. A further offer of the Department for Roads and Infrastructure’s Productivity Bonus Scheme was made to industrial unions on 30 March 2023 following a conciliation meeting with the Labor Relations Agency. The rejection of this further offer was notified to NICS on 3 May. 2. Payment approval process and guidance 2022/23 available https://www.finance-ni.gov.uk/sites/default/files/publications/dfp/fddof0822.PDF 3. The 2022 pay offer would see those staff with the lowest grades receive the highest percentage increase. For example, staff at the bottom of the scale in Industrial 1 would receive a 10.10% increase in basic pay, staff at the maximum pay point in Industrial 3 would receive an increase of just over 2%. 4. Media inquiries should be directed to the Department of Finance Press Office on Tel: 028 9081 6724 or email [email protected] 5. To be updated with news from the Department, you can follow us on the following social media channels: Twitter @dptfinance

6. The Information Service of the Executive operates with an out-of-hours service For media inquiries only between 1800 and 08:00 from Monday to Friday and on weekends and public holidays. The press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110.







