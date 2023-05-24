Security Council, ECOSOC Development Operational Activities Segment, Sudan and other topics – Daily Press Conference





INSURANCE COUNCIL

The Secretary General spoke at the high-level Security Council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflicts. He said armed conflict is a key factor driving food insecurity around the world. Last year, more than 117 million people faced acute hunger mainly due to war and insecurity. ECOSOC OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT SEGMENT At the opening and high-level dialogue between the Secretary-General and UN Member States of the ECOSOC Development Operational Activities Segment 2023, the Secretary-General warned that halfway through the 2030 Agenda timeline, we are more than halfway there of the world, poverty and hunger are on the rise again, the climate crisis is escalating, and conflict and persecution have forced hundreds of millions of people from their homes.

The Secretary-General underlined that the Permanent Coordinator system is the anchor of all our efforts to support countries in achieving the 2030 Agenda, and yet, in 2022, the Permanent Coordinator system suffered from a funding gap of $85 million. SUDAN The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that, following the latest ceasefire agreement, humanitarian organizations are ready to move 168 trucks to reach more than 4 million people across the country. Conditions do not allow for a full-scale operation.

However, despite the challenges, the UN and partners are expanding humanitarian operations in several countries in Sudan. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says the UN and partners continue to assist the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to respond to deadly floods and landslides in the eastern country. MYANMAR

In Myanmar today, the humanitarian community launched an emergency appeal, seeking $333 million to help communities devastated by Cyclone Moka just over a week ago. INTERNATIONAL DAY

Today is International Day to End Obstetric Fistula.

Obstetric fistula is a condition that can lead to infections, kidney disease, painful scarring, infertility and death. It is treatable and, most importantly, it is preventable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1p/k1ppezvdoh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos