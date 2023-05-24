International franchise news for May





• Always Best Care Senior Services has expanded into Canada with a new location serving southwest Calgary. The new business is owned by local husband and wife team Kiersten Wudel and Kris Rudy. “After 12 years working in Acute Care, I know firsthand that our community needs more access to home care support,” said Wudel. Always Best Care’s growth in Canada is being led by Steve Kelly, who was awarded a Canadian franchise territory and opened Always Best Care of Oakville, Ontario, in 2020. • FamilyMart Malaysia, a chain of convenience stores, announced that its FamiCafé in Menara U, Shah Alam, has received halal certification from Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM). This makes it the first convenience store cafe in Malaysia to receive this certification. The company aims to have FamiCafés in 300 halal-certified stores by 2025 with the halal-certified concept serving cafe beverages and convenience foods prepared in-store. There are currently 16 FamiCafés in Malaysia, with a total target of 50 planned by the end of 2023. • Jack in the Box has committed to building new units in four northern Mexican states, marking the brand’s first franchise deal in Mexico in more than 30 years. The beneficiary of the franchise is Agustin Terrazas. “This was a natural fit to expand our brand in Mexico. Our goal was to find an experienced restaurant operator with local infrastructure and connections to develop our brand internationally.” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer at Jack in the Box. “It also made strategic sense to extend our brand across the border. The Terrazas family brings tremendous experience to the Jack in the Box franchise system and are the perfect franchisees to expand our brand in Mexico.” • Mister Donut, a Japanese donut chain with more than 900 locations in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, opened its first Singapore location on May 21 at Bishan’s Junction Mall 8. Queues at the new store said that it was more than 3 hours. The franchise agreement is with local firm RE&S Enterprises, which operates other Japanese chains including Ichiban Boshi, Shimbashi Soba and Kuriya Dining. According to reports, plans are to open at least 9 locations in the next 3 years, including larger concept cafe units. • Starbucks Coffee Korea, which experienced a slowdown in sales growth last year, is seeking new ventures to provide a new growth engine, according to an article in Retail News Asia. Citing “industry sources,” the article reported that the company held a board meeting in late March and revised its charter to include 65 additional business purposes: “Among the new business purposes added are electric vehicle charging services , construction, property development and the supply, leasing and management of real estate, as well as the operation of golf courses and ski resorts.” Another change, according to the article: different types of franchise businesses have moved in. As of the end of March, Starbucks Coffee Korea operated all of its 1,813 stores under direct management. • Wienerschnitzel, the American hot dog brand, has entered South America with a 15-unit development deal for Ecuador. Businessman and venture partner Andres Sotomayor is leading the 15-unit development deal. The first Ecuador location is currently under construction in the city of Guayaquil, with a planned opening this summer. The brand will open 14 more restaurants in Ecuador over the next 5 years.

