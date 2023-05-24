DVIDS – News – Exercise Northern: Strengthening international cooperation and combat readiness





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska Northern Edge 23-1 is a multinational training exercise that has brought together the United States Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, United Kingdom Royal Air Force (RAF) and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF ). ). The exercise began on May 4, 2023 and focuses on joint, multinational and multi-domain operations, fostering joint interoperability and improving the combat readiness of participating forces. This biennial exercise serves as a testament to the strong partnership and cooperation between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Our top leaders have made it clear that to effectively deter our strategic competitors, relationships with our allies and partners will play a central role. Our combined presence is vital to maintaining peace, stability and a free and open region, said US Air Force Brig. Gen. David Piffarerio, director of exercise NE 23-1.

By participating in this exercise, these three nations reaffirm their commitment to provide stability and security in the free and open Indo-Pacific. This exercise communicated how committed the US is to our allies, and taking advantage of training opportunities like Northern Edge are concrete examples of how strong our alliances really are, Piffarerio added. The RAF ensures that its frontline units receive the best training available. An exercise of the complexity and scale of Northern Edge, and the advanced training opportunities it provides, is not available anywhere else in the world, said RAF Wing Commander John Eklund. Fighter squadrons and personnel who participated in the exercise will leave Alaska in combat condition and well equipped to operate with our allies in the future. The training is known for its emphasis on high-level and realistic fighter training. This exercise provides an unparalleled opportunity for participants to train in a challenging environment that replicates real-world scenarios. Alaska’s extensive training ranges provide diverse and extensive air, sea, and land-based operational areas, enabling forces to conduct complex joint missions spanning multiple domains. The variety and depth of this training ensures we are able to project the force, work with partners on operations and strengthen our regional engagement, RAAF Component Commander WGCDR Martin Parker said. By ensuring we have a skilled and intelligent workforce, the Royal Australian Air Force aims to contribute more effectively to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific; and maintain a rules-based global order. Northern Edge 23-1 equips participating forces with the skills and experience needed to face new threats. This comprehensive training allows pilots, ground crews and support personnel to hone their tactical skills, decision-making skills and interaction skills. By conducting operations in a joint environment, the exercise enhances the air force’s ability to seamlessly integrate with other services and multinational partners, fostering a combined approach to warfighting. This is the largest and most complex Northern Edge exercise we have ever undertaken. We brought the best technicians from every service to include the Guard and Reserve, as well as our allies from the United Kingdom and Australia, Piffarerio said. Our objectives were to provide the fighter with a realistic training environment

and emphasize our interaction with our common counterparts and allies, and I can say with confidence that we have achieved those objectives. I am extremely proud of the team that came together to successfully plan and execute this exercise. Furthermore, in an ever-evolving security environment, maintaining high levels of combat readiness is vital for any military force. Knowledge gained through Northern Edge empowers air forces to adapt to evolving threats and maintain the combat readiness of participating forces. Date of receipt: 15.05.2023 Post date: 24.05.2023 00:58 Story ID: 445386 Location: US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



this job Exercise North End: Strengthening International Cooperation and Combat ReadinessBY A1C William Rodriguezidentified by DVDSmust comply with the restrictions indicated at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/445386/northern-edge-exercise-strengthening-international-cooperation-and-combat-readiness The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos