These are the most dangerous places in the world for extreme heat





Comment on this story Comment Global warming will force more than a fifth of the world’s population out of the climate zone most conducive to human life by 2100 if temperatures continue to rise, a new study estimates, articulating the terrifying number in many parts of the world in the coming decades if policy makers do not take sharp action to mitigate the worst effects of heat. By the end of the century, nearly 2 billion people could live in average annual temperatures hotter than 84 degrees Fahrenheit, or 29 degrees Celsius, the maximum level at which the study authors said was historically favorable for human settlement and habitation. This would happen if global temperatures rise by an average of 4.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 2.7 degrees Celsius, the estimate if current policies are maintained. But if the world sticks to the UN’s target of 1.5 degrees Celsius of temperature rise, it would save more than 1.5 billion people by 2070, keeping them exposed to more dangerous heat at around 4.4 percent of the world’s estimated population by that year. Our study highlights the phenomenal human cost of failing to address the climate emergency, Tim Lenton, lead author and director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter, said in a statement. For every 0.1C of warming above current levels, around 140 million more people will be exposed to dangerous heat. This reveals the scale of the problem and the importance of decisive action to reduce carbon emissions, he said. STUDIES was published Monday in the journal Nature Sustainability. The hottest, most dangerous countries by 2070 India, Nigeria and Indonesia were the countries with the largest populations at risk if temperatures rise by 4.9 degrees Fahrenheit. The authors also looked at the places with the most exposure to the most extreme temperatures by percentage of land mass. By this measure, Burkina Faso, Mali and Qatar face the worst consequences of extreme heat, no part of their territories will be at safe temperatures. Some countries facing dire consequences with a temperature rise of 4.9 degrees Fahrenheit would be much better off if the world stuck to its tougher UN-backed climate goals. In the Philippines, for example, 86 million people would live in extreme areas under the highest warming scenario, a number that drops to 186,000 if the world adheres to UN targets. The study’s authors said they wanted to focus more attention on the human impact of global warming, arguing that many projections give more weight to the economic effects of climate change. This leads to giving greater weight to the population of rich nations, they said. Average temperatures above 84 degrees Fahrenheit have been linked to increased mortality, lower labor productivity, riskier pregnancies, lower crop yields and greater conflict and disease, said Chi Xu, an ecologist at Nanjing University. , who was the author of the study. statement. The study said human population density has historically clustered around two temperature peaks: a primary one with an average annual temperature of about 55 degrees Fahrenheit and another around 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Pushing beyond that higher level quickly becomes dangerous, they said.

