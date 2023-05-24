International
Church, State and Society Program Names Summer Fellows 2023 | News | Law School
Notre Dame Law School Program for Church, State and Societyhas awarded summer scholarships to four rising sophomores. This year’s members are Alesondra Cruz, Maria Lake, Adem Osmani and Shideya Parrilla.
The scholarships include a stipend for students to use to gain legal experience working with faith-related organizations over the summer.
Alessandra Cruz will make her fellowship in the Office of Legal Services and the General Council of the Archdiocese of Chicago.
I look forward to seeing the many ways the law affects and interacts with the life of the church, Cruz said. Through this fellowship, I hope to further discern my vocation and see how my time at Notre Dame can help me better serve the Church and my community.
At Notre Dame Law School, she is a member of the St. Thomas More and the Federalist Society. She will be an assistant provost in one of Notre Dames residence halls this fall. After receiving her undergraduate degree from the University of St. Edwards, Cruz was a fellow at the John Jay Institute.
Lake Maria will also make her fellowship in the Archdiocese of Chicago. She will conduct legal research as well as assist attorneys with litigation, employment/labor and immigration work.
My Catholic faith is a deep part of who I am and why I want to be a lawyer. I wanted to work at the intersection of faith and the legal work done to support it and broader issues that deal with human dignity, Lake said. I am excited to gain valuable experience in the public interest sector and to further my career discernment process.
Lake received her undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame. She is a representative of the Student Bar Association and a member of the Women’s Legal Forum, the Public Interest Legal Forum, Jus Vitae and the St. Thomas More.
Adem Osmani will work with the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Chicago. As a civil rights law clerk, he will assist with projects highlighting civil rights issues ranging from citizenship delays to ensuring the rights of Muslims to freely practice their religion in the public sphere, schools , workplaces, prisons and other institutions.
I am passionate about supporting CAIR’s mission to empower American Muslims and advocate on behalf of Muslims and others who have experienced religious discrimination, defamation or hate crimes. I want to protect civil liberties, not only for my fellow Muslim citizens, but for all oppressed identities, Osmani said. I look forward to working on civil rights issues as well as providing support to the CAIR-Chicago team.
Osmani is the incoming president of the American Constitution Association. He is also involved in the National Lawyers and Public Interest Justice Forum. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Shideya Parrilla will affiliate with the Office of General Counsel for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. She will research issues related to immigration and religious freedom, along with other projects.
Before law school, I had the privilege of serving as a missionary for the Church on college campuses. Now I want to use my time and talents to serve the Church in a legal capacity, Parrilla said. I hope to increase my research and writing skills and seize the world of opportunities for using my legal education to serve a higher purpose.
Parrilla will serve on the executive boards next year for the Student Bar Association, the Black Law Student Association and the St. Thomas More. She received her undergraduate degree from American University.
Stefan McDaniel, visiting professor of law and Rodes Fellow for Program for Church, State and Society, said, A healthy society requires vibrant religious organizations. Such organizations need quality legal services from professionals with a sympathetic understanding of their goals. We are proud to support these talented law students as they both hone their legal skills and use them to serve faith-based organizations whose missions they passionately embrace.
The Church, State, and Society Program in conjunction with the Law School’s larger Religious Freedom Initiative organizes a variety of opportunities for students, including a scholarship program aimed at educating young lawyers about the relationship between law and religion. Past placements for summer fellows have included the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Charities, The Catholic University of America and the American Indian Catholic Schools Network, as well as archdiocese offices and churches in several cities.
