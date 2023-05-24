‘Modi is the boss’: Australian leader gives India PM a rock star welcome





CNN

–



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, comparing him to American rock star Bruce Springsteen in a rousing opening speech at a stadium on Tuesday.

Modi is making his first visit to Sydney in nine years as he prepares to contest national elections next year and as Australia seeks to build economic bridges with the world’s most populous market at a time when relations with another Asian giant , China, have worsened.

Standing on stage at the Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday, a sprawling entertainment venue in the capital’s Olympic Park, Albanese played the emcee and warm-up act.

The last time I saw someone on stage here was Bruce Springsteen and he didn’t get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has, Albanese said.

You have brought the spirit of the world’s largest democracy to Australia, Albanese said of his dear friend, adding that the Indian leader has helped strengthen Australian democracy.

PM Modi is the boss! he added, to thunderous applause from a crowd dominated by Australia’s Indian diaspora.

Originally planned as a summit for leaders from the Quad, which includes the United States and Japan, Modi’s trip to Australia comes as Canberra is trying to strengthen its relationship with New Delhi in a bid to boost economic ties and strengthen their strategic partnership. The West tries to prevent the rise of an increasingly secure China.

In the language of cricket, our ties have entered T20 mode, Modi said during a joint appearance with the Albanians. Our democratic values ​​are the foundation of our ties. Our relationships are based on trust and mutual respect. The Indian community in Australia is a living bridge between our countries.

Modi also met several prominent Australian personalities, according to a statement from the Indian government, including international chef Sarah Todd and Australian singer Guy Sebastian.

In a series of videos released on Modi’s Twitter account, some of these personalities were filmed praising the leader.

He was so warm and so kind, Sebastian said of their interaction.

His warm welcome is symbolic of his immense public appeal among many Indians living overseas, as well as his emergence as a key player in the global order.

But the leader and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also come under increasing scrutiny for a crackdown on free speech and discriminatory policies against minority groups in the secular democracy of 1.4 billion people, something Western leaders rarely do. run publicly when Modi visits.

Asked by reporters whether the Albanian will press Modi on some of these issues, the Australian leader sidestepped the issue, saying he had a respectful relationship with his Indian counterpart.

India is, of course, the largest democracy in the world. Here in Australia, of course, people have the right to express their views peacefully, and people, we all have different views about people in politics, Albanese said. Australia, of course, always defends human rights, wherever it happens anywhere in the world.

India has also repeatedly abstained from votes condemning Russia at the United Nations, instead reiterating the need for diplomacy and dialogue, buying large quantities of oil from Moscow despite Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Albanese said he respects that India is responsible for its international relations and acknowledged the history of non-engagement of South Asian nations.

India is a great supporter of peace, security and stability in our region, he said.

Modi’s Australia visit is a busy week of diplomatic activity and travel.

Over the weekend, he was in Papua New Guinea, where he met with Prime Minister James Marape and pledged his support for the Pacific Islands.

Days earlier, Modi had met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan, the first time they had come face-to-face since the beginning of the Russian occupation.

And next month, US President Joe Biden will host Modi at the White House.

Modi’s diplomatic storm comes in a pivotal year for the leader.

India has assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this year, playing a number of important events in the country while promoting itself as a leader of the Global South. Modi is also gearing up for an election year in 2024, seeking to secure a significant second decade in power.

And as India draws ever closer to the West and its allies, critics have accused Western leaders of turning a blind eye to some of New Delhi’s alleged human rights abuses at home.

Earlier this year, India banned a BBC documentary criticizing Modi’s alleged role in the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots that killed more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, in a move criticized by free speech advocates.

In March, Rahul Gandhi, the former leader of India’s main opposition party and one of the few figures with the kind of star power and name recognition needed to challenge Modi, was stripped of his lawmaker status after being handed a two-year term. prison sentence for defamation.

Critics of the BJP and Gandhi supporters say the case is politically motivated.

Earlier this month, Modi’s party lost its only stronghold in the southern states after the state of Karnataka voted in favor of Gandhi’s Congress Party.