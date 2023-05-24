International
Comedy, crafts and lots of fun this half term
Children of all ages have a range of activities to choose from across South Oxfordshire and the Vale this half term.
South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse District Councils have planned a week of free and low-cost family fun, including table tennis, nature walks, Xplorer and multi-sport activities.
There is a lot more to table tennis than you think. Come along to one of the event days and games will include round table, target practice, defeat the champion and a chance to practice or compete in singles and doubles.
You’ll also be able to take some equipment home so you can use the free tables around the districts again and again.
These activities are aimed at children aged 5 and over and will take place:
- Tuesday, May 30Wheatley Play Area, 2-4pm
- Wednesday 31 MayLay Avenue Recreation Park Berinsfield, 10 a.m.-noon
- Wednesday 31 MayTickers Folly Field, Blewbury 2-4pm
- Thursday June 1, Abbey Meadow Abingdon 1.30-3.30pm
In Blewbury and Abingdon there will also be a chance for children to get involved in free multisport activities as part of the day, plus in Abingdon on June 1, there will be a nature walk starting at 2pm in Abbey Meadow.
Take a nature information sheet with you and discover different insects and plants along the walk. There is no need to book for these sessions, just turn up on the day.
Xplorer’s popular free family friendly navigation activity challenge is back this half term.
Find the hidden markers around the park and on each marker, then identify what the picture is while enjoying learning a fun fact to tell your friends.
- Tuesday May 30, Kidmore End Memorial Hall Field, Sonning Common
- Tuesday May 30, Long Furlong Park Abingdon
- Wednesday May 31, Lay Avenue Recreation Park, Berinsfield
- Thursday June 1, Wantage Memorial Park
All Xplorer activities run from 10am to noon. Families can come during the day or book through the online booking form.
There is more information about these activities at South Oxfordshire school holiday activities website and the Vale of White Horse District Council school holiday activities website.
District art centers are also ready to entertain the family this May. At Cornerstone Arts Center in Didcot, you can make your own paper plants on Tuesday 30th May with their crafty workshop.
All materials will be provided in this art session aimed at school years 1-6. Perfect for any kid who likes to get stuck into making things, and the best part is that these plants don’t need watering.
And on Friday, June 2, Comedy Club 4 Kids will have the whole family laughing with the best skits in the county. It’s like a normal comedy club, but without the raunchy bits.
Learn more about the workshop and Comedy Club on the Cornerstone website.
At The Beacon in Wantage, if you have a bubble lover or fan in your family then you’ll enjoy popping bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, smoke bubbles, square bubbles, giant bubbles and even fire bubbles with host Mr Bubbles at The Bubble Show at Saturday June 3. More information and booking details can be found on The Beacon’s website.
Maggie Filipova-Rivers Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing at South Oxfordshire District Council said: Keeping the family busy and free or low cost can be challenging but we have a lot planned this May. Whether your child is artistic or likes to run and play sports, there is plenty to do.
Cllr Helen Pighills Cabinet Member for Community Health and Wellbeing at Vale of White Horse District Council said: We were lucky to have great outdoor spaces in the Vale that could be used by families and we were making the most of them. this half term.
“From Abingdon to Wantage and Blewbury are taking over the district offering free activities that will keep families busy and entertained. Mr Bubbles will be a hit at The Beacon with younger kids and those of us who are still kids at heart.
The council’s Better Leisure centers will also have a packed schedule of activities over half term, including the Kids Swim for a Quid scheme.
Riverside Outdoor Pool in Wallingford owned by South Oxfordshire District Council will be open for the summer season from Saturday 27 May and the splash pads in Abingdon and Wantage will be switched on in time for the start of the half term break too the second.
