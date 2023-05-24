Burnley’s new mayor takes on the role

Councilor Raja Arif Khan has been appointed Mayor of Burnley 2023/24.

He takes over the role from Cosima Towneley. The count. Khan was born in Fathepur, a village in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and moved to the UK in the 1960s as a teenager, living in various towns and cities across the UK until settling in Burnley in 1976. He has been married for 48 years and has three daughters, two sons and 10 grandchildren.

His wife Zaban Nisa will be the mayor, along with Shbana Khan, Shamina Khan and Nosheen Shoukat. The wife will be Asif Raja. The Mayor has a passion for community service and has been an active member of several community organizations over the years, including those that promote community cohesion and as vice president of the Racial Equality Council.

He has also been a local school governor and served as a justice of the peace.

The count. Khan first became an elected councilor for Stoneyholme and Daneshouse in 1998. For the past 15 years he has represented the Queensgate ward. One of his main hobbies is gardening and he has several rare plants and trees imported from different parts of the world at his home in Burnley.

The Mayor said: I look forward to using the community gardens and other groups throughout my year as Mayor. It is an absolute honor and privilege to serve as Lord Mayor of Burnley and I look forward to the coming year.

The Mayors Fund will raise money to support local charities throughout the year.

The photo shows the mayor with the mayors and his wife.

