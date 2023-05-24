Training F-16 aircraft to meet Ukraine’s mid- and long-term defense needs > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

Last week in Japan during a meeting of G7 leaders, including those from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, President Joe Biden said the U.S. would support an effort with partners and allies to train the pilots Ukrainian fighters in F. -16 planes.

Today, Pentagon Press Secretary, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder elaborated that the training and any eventual transfer of F-16s to Ukraine is intended to support medium- and long-term defense needs, rather than short-term defense against an expected counterattack against Russian forces.

“The F-16 for Ukraine is about the long-term commitment to Ukraine,” Ryder said. “These F-16s will not be relevant to the next counterattack.”

At this time, no number of F-16s, no indication of where those planes will come from, or when they will be delivered, has been revealed. However, what has been revealed is that the US will participate with partners and allies in training Ukrainian pilots how to operate the aircraft.

“That training will take place outside Ukraine in places in Europe,” Ryder said. “But in terms of … when that training will begin, how those aircraft will be provided, who will provide them, we are continuing to work with our international partners on that front.”

For some time, F-16s were not on the table for Ukraine. But recently, the US agreed that partner countries could train Ukrainians to use the aircraft. At the last Ukrainian defense contact group in April, Ryder said, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III received several requests from countries that wanted U.S. permission to train Ukrainians in the F-16.

“He then took this issue, brought it into the policy process of our National Security Council as part of a conversation about how we support Ukraine in the medium and long term in terms of their defense needs, and had a unanimous agreement that this was something that we should and must support,” Ryder said.

The F-16 is an American weapons system, and in the same way that countries that want the F-16 must work with the U.S. to buy it, foreign military sales agreements also mean that those who own the F-16 must ask for permission. from the US before transferring those aircraft to other countries.

Training on the F-16, Ryder said, could begin in the coming weeks or months, though he could not yet say exactly who would do the training, where — other than Europe — the training would take place, or where the planes needed for training were arriving. However, he said the US would be involved.

“As a US-built platform, obviously the exportability aspects, the technology transfer aspects, are things we’ll be looking at as well — working with our allies and partners on that front,” he said. “We’ll have a lot more to follow in the coming days.”

Since the first meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in April 2022, DOD has said the focus is not just on Ukraine’s immediate defense needs — but its long-term defense needs. F-16 training, and any eventual transfer of the aircraft to Ukraine, will be part of that long-term support plan.

“The battle now is to ensure that they are able to successfully defend themselves while at the same time taking sovereign territory,” Ryder said. “But we look forward to a long-term relationship with Ukraine in terms of its security assistance needs, and again, with the idea here that they can secure their hard-earned gains and deter future aggression from Russia.” .