Work on provincial roads continues with the awarding of additional contracts





Through the provincial governments historic investment of nearly $1.4 billion in provincial roads and highways over the next five years, a number of additional contracts have been awarded totaling approximately $21 million for road work across the province. Four contracts have recently been awarded, including: A $9.4 million contract awarded to JCL Investments Inc. to replace culverts and paving sections of Bide Arm Road (Route 433-10); Port aux Choix Road (Route 430-28); Cow Head Main Street (Route 430-21-1); Barbe Ferry Road (Route 430-50); Loop Road (Route 430-52); Reefs Harbor Road (Route 430-36); and Croque Road class (Route 438);

A $5.4 million contract for Marine Contractors Ltd. for culvert replacement between Corner Brook and Pynns Brook Weight Scales and rehabilitation of the ramp to Humber Village (Exit 9);

A $4.3 million contract awarded to Nortech Construction Co. Ltd. for widening, paving, installing pavement and replacing gutters along a section of (Route 210) at McGettigan Boulevard in Marystown; AND

A $1.7 million contract awarded to Municipal Construction Limited to remove and replace various sections of asphalt along the Trans-Canada Highway in the areas of Conception Bay South, Harbor Main and Placentia-St. Marys. These contracts are part of an investment of $225 million in highway construction in 2023-2024 and close to $1.4 billion over the next five construction seasons, as announced in Budget 2023. Information on tenders issued and awarded by the department and other public bodies is available by visitingwww.merx.com/govnl . Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is also available by visitinghttps://511nl.ca/ and on the NL 511 mobile app. quotas

We continue to award contracts for necessary improvements aimed at strengthening our provincial roads and highways to withstand the impacts of climate change. Our governments’ historic investment in road infrastructure signals our commitment to providing safe and reliable roads leading to our cities and communities.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure The level of investment in road works across the province and in the district of St. Barbe – LANse aux Meadows this year is a record. With $9.4 million invested during this construction season, we can say with confidence that improvements to our road network will help drive economic and social development across the county for years to come.

Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs and MHA for St. Barbe LANse aux Meadows Every day that we can announce key infrastructure improvements along one of the busiest stretches of the Trans-Canada Highway is a great day for the Corner Brook region and the entire province. These investments will benefit the region for many years to come.

Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills and MHA for Corner Brook Road infrastructure improvements are an integral part of the move across the St. I am very pleased with the work that has been planned for this construction season.

MHA for St. Georges-Humber -30- Learn more

