Kirk calls for government action on care sector pay to shore up the strained system

Published on May 24, 2023 4 minutes of reading



Scotland’s care system is under strain, the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly has been warned, with a call for the Scottish Government to act now and honor its commitment to invest in the workforce.

Presenting the Social Care Council’s report to the General Assembly in Edinburgh, the Rev Thom Riddell, convener of CrossReach, the social care arm of the Church of Scotland, said the latest impact report was “full of positivity” with success stories from a variety of different services. areas.

Rev Thom Riddell.

These included high levels of service user satisfaction, CrossReach’s contribution to reducing drug deaths in Scotland, supporting children and young people to thrive and reach their full potential, and helping people living with dementia through initiatives such as its award-winning Heart. Artistic project.

“This is good news for CrossReach, but it is also good news for the whole Church of Scotland as it fulfills part of its ministry and mission to respond to human need by serving with love,” he said.

However, Mr. Riddell went on to warn that staff shortages and inconsistencies in staffing are having an impact on the care and support provided.

“Recruiting and retaining a skilled, qualified and experienced workforce is key to providing good quality support, but it has never been more difficult,” he said.

“While we pay the best wages we can afford, many experienced social care staff have left for higher paying jobs, forced to make difficult choices between supporting people with whom they have built strong enabling relationships and the need to support their families. “

CrossReach was also forced to make difficult choices about what care could be provided and was often forced to rely on expensive agency staff, which again had an impact on CrossReach’s ability to budget and run its services effectively. stable.

This has contributed to CrossReach’s staff costs rising well above the 3.8% pay rise given by the government from April 2023 for staff working only in aged care services, leaving organizations like CrossReach to find funding for staff who works in children’s services, which were not recognized by the Government in recent pay rounds. Regardless of the pay price, the gap between care workers and those doing equivalent work in the NHS and other sectors just keeps growing.

“Our skilled, qualified and experienced and dedicated staff in the voluntary sector are now at least 19% behind their counterparts in other agencies and this needs to change,” Mr Riddell added.

Faith leaders lead the call for change

The situation has been made more difficult by the government’s acknowledged delay in delivering on its Fair Work promise for Scotland’s care sector, but Scottish faith leaders are leading the call for this to change.

Earlier this month, the then Moderator, the Very Rev Iain Greenshields, and the Archbishop of Glasgow, Archbishop William Nolan, signed a statement calling on the Scottish Government to do everything in its power to ensure that all frontline care staff first to be paid immediately a minimum of 12 , and encouraged other faith leaders to follow them in showing support for the sector.

“The workforce issue is not only critical for CrossReach, but for the future of social care as a whole,” warned Mr Riddell.

“In a government consultation last year, people of all ages made it clear that they want more control over their lives so they can live life to the full. We fully support these views. We also know there are lists waiting in many areas. of social care and it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to access the support they need.”

The General Assembly continues in the Assembly Hall in Edinburgh.

Mr Riddell concluded by saying that although he believed the Church should remain appropriately concerned about social care and its challenges, concern should be set aside to focus on the many positives that were happening.

“The social care system may be under considerable pressure, but there is hope and signs of life, in all its fullness, within CrossReach and the wider Church of Scotland,” he said.

“We should be incredibly proud of CrossReach”

In response, outgoing Moderator Dr Greenshields said that one of the most positive experiences of his year as Moderator was his time with CrossReach, visiting care homes where people were treated as if they were in their own homes and recovery projects that helped people to treat substance use and to recover well.

“I think we should be extremely proud that CrossReach is associated with our Church and we encourage you to be as supportive as possible,” he added.

Ian Forrester, an elder at St Andrew’s Church in Brussels, agreed, adding: “Governments in Scotland should be extremely ashamed that they pay so little for the benefits that CrossReach brings to society and must find the money to fund it as need social care”.

Church of Scotland Guild general secretary Karen Gillon also called on everyone attending the General Assembly to lobby their MSPs to ensure the Scottish Government honors its commitment to fair pay for the care sector, commenting: “If we embarrass governments, they will find the money.”

She said: “‘Giving up care workers costs money, but surely those staff deserve to be given the same dignity as the people they work with.

On the issue of promising funding for staff working in adult services but not children’s services, she commented: “We would not accept a nurse working on a geriatric ward being paid less than a nurse working in pediatric care and so it should be. the same in the care sector.”