TMU professors receive awards for their research on the positives and negatives of technology – News & Events





Ngwenyama says that by the time he completed his PhD in 1988, he had developed an ambivalence towards technology. I saw the potential negative social implications of technology, he said. Digitization is intrusive and profoundly transformative of social life and global communities. Ngwenyama began to focus his research on digital risk society to understand how we think about digital technology and use it to transform our world. In the past 20 years of his research, Ngwenyama has seen the rise of the digital trap: compelling design and other techniques to keep us connected to the digital universe; the rise of machine learning and the introduction of digital technology into ordinary day-to-day activities. We have had many social and economic benefits from digitization. But the digitization of society is also profoundly alienating and destructive to humanity. Basically we use digitization to remove people from decision-making and productive processes. In the long run, this is profoundly alienating and destructive to humanity. The recent example of ChatGPT clearly demonstrates this, Ngwenyama said. Digitization has led to: manipulation of citizens and political processes; digital surveillance, predictive policing that infringes on our freedom and liberty; exploitation of work through click work; power overconsumption from bitcoin mining and AI model testing. He also notes that the insatiable production of newer versions of digital devices leads to habitat destruction (deforestation, pollution, soil acidification) from unsustainable mining for rare earth metals. My interest lies in trying to understand how we got here, what is an appropriate social value system necessary for humanistic digitization, he said. The dark side of digitization is now alive and well, but until about five years ago it was still difficult to raise a discussion about these issues. Despite this, Ngwenyama continues to study the risks of common elements of technology, such as the regulation of data collection. When asked how it feels to receive the Sarwan Sahota Distinguished Scholar Award for his many years of work, Ngwenyama says he is happy that his work is recognized as something that is important to society. I have been recognized internationally and it is good to be recognized by your home institution, he said. Both academics were recognized at the Toronto Met Awards Gala on May 9, 2023. Related Stories:

