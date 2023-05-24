International
Boost African research in exchange for debt relief
There is a more recent data point at the World Bank The pulse of Africa report, published last month, that is impossible to ignore: 43% of the continents people still do not have electricity (see go.nature.com/3oploj). This number is shocking not only because it is so high, but also because it represents an increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (see Lights Out). We are living in a time when tens of billions of dollars are being spent on developing artificial intelligence, researching personalized medicine and exploring space. But on Earth, 600 million Africans are denied the ability to turn on a light switch. And about 900 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still cook using charcoal and firewood (G Bensch et al. One Earth 4, 879890; 2021).
The lingering effects of pandemic-induced lockdowns and disrupted supply chains are clearly contributing to shortages of these most basic services, the report says. But there is a larger and more systemic reason: highly indebted countries are being prevented from investing their resources in research and development. And this, in turn, makes it more difficult for them to attract private investment.
A report published last month by the African Development Bank shows that companies involved in the extraction of cobalt, lithium and nickel in Africa for use in electric vehicle batteries will earn about $11 billion in 2025 (see go.nature.com/3Iy80ob). However, those who manufacture and assemble these batteries, most if not all of them outside of Africa, stand to gain more than $1 trillion. The report therefore recommends that African countries establish centers of research excellence to help them participate in this higher value output. This is a great idea and should be supported, but it is simply not an option for governments trying to keep up with day-to-day spending.
By the end of last year, 22 African countries were in or at risk of debt distress. Their main creditors, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and governments, especially China, insist that debt repayments take priority, so they will have to spend most of what they earn through taxes on debt repayments. But the dysfunctional nature of today’s geopolitics means there is little coordination between these creditors. The IMF typically requires indebted countries to raise taxes on goods and services and cut public spending. China’s demands are rarely made public. The IMF argues that its loan terms protect spending on education, health and social protection. But a report last month by the international aid group Oxfam says countries are struggling to service debts and protect essential public spending (see go.nature.com/43alco).
The United States can help the IMF rethink the way it lends
All this leaves highly indebted countries with little to spend on investment, including support for their research programs. And that means African countries will find it difficult, if not impossible, to build long-term research and development capacity in areas such as renewable energy.
Over the past few months, African leaders have held high-level meetings, organized by the United Nations, the African Union and individual governments, to discuss the need to increase investment in science and technology. The latest gathering, Africa Week, is taking place this week at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, in partnership with the country’s government and the National Research Foundation. It will focus discussions on open science and fair international research partnerships. The ambition of fairer partnerships should also include talks about significant reductions in the continents’ debts.
In the past, research policymakers in Africa have made the case for science debt swaps, in which creditors agree to write off some debt to countries that spend more on research and development. This is not a new principle. The idea of debt reduction in exchange for a long-term investment is already being applied by the IMF and other creditors to help tackle environmental issues. Countries have been offered debt forgiveness in exchange for action on climate change or conservation goals, for example. Africa’s creditors should also consider reviving this principle for research.
It is a scandal that 600 million people in Africa do not have access to something as essential as electricity and that this number is not decreasing. Without debt-for-science swaps and other creative solutions, many African countries are at risk of getting stuck in a debt and austerity loop that hurts the poorest and most vulnerable populations.
