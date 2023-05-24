Targeted attacks on humanitarian assets threaten humanitarian response in South Sudan – South Sudan





Annexes Escalating violence against humanitarians and looting of humanitarian supplies leaves countless people without access to life-saving support (Juba, May 24, 2023) The ad interim Humanitarian Coordinator (ai) in South Sudan, Mr. Peter Van der Auweraert, strongly condemns a targeted attack and looting of humanitarian assets outside the UN Compound in Bor, Jonglei State. On 23 May, a large armed group on motorbikes looted five trucks loaded with food supplies outside the UN compound in Bor. “All looting of humanitarian assets and attacks on humanitarian facilities are completely unacceptable.

Humanitarians save lives and must be able to safely deliver life-saving supplies to those in need,” said Peter Van der Auweraert.

The trucks were loaded with 100 metric tons of WFP food aid, enough to feed more than 11,000 people for a month. The food was to support those most in need living in Twic East. Almost 7 metric tons of food was looted in the attack. After the incident, WFP has suspended movements outside Bor for the third time this year. “WFP has faced a significant number of attacks on our convoys this year as we deliver humanitarian aid to people in urgent need,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP Representative in South Sudan. “To attack trucks on the perimeter of the UN compound is beyond unacceptable and we have no choice but to suspend operations outside Bor until the safety and security of our staff and assets is ensured. This will have an impact on more than one million people in Jonglei and Pibor, many of whom are women and children, who rely on the assistance WFP provides. Since the beginning of the year, there have been several acts of violence against humanitarian personnel and assets. Humanitarian access continues to be adversely affected by sub-national and inter-municipal violence, operational interference and physical restrictions, affecting the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance. Contributing factors are the escalation of conflict, disturbing trends in physical attacks, detention, intimidation and harassment of aid workers, confiscation of humanitarian assets and looting of humanitarian aid. “Millions of people in South Sudan bear the brunt of the protracted humanitarian crisis. They face appalling living conditions, limited access to basic goods and services and an increased risk of gender-based violence and rely on life-saving support,” said Peter Van der Auweraert. “The crisis in Sudan leaves millions at risk families in South Sudan and they need additional humanitarian support,” he added.

Fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15 this year, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. As of May 24, 71,605 people have been recorded crossing the border from Sudan into South Sudan. Of these, over 93 percent are returnees from South Sudan, while the rest are refugees and third-country nationals.

The Sudan crisis places an additional strain on the humanitarian response as humanitarian organizations are redirecting their limited resources to the new emergency to address the most critical needs of newly arrived vulnerable returnees and refugees. “Rising prices, disruption of supply chains and lack of basic services are negatively impacting the already overstretched humanitarian response. The looting of humanitarian aid further exacerbates the problem faced by those most in need,” added Peter Van der Auweraert. Notes to editors About 9.4 million people, 76 percent of South Sudan’s population, are projected to be in need of humanitarian assistance and/or protection in 2023. Before the latest crisis, South Sudan had 2.2 million internally displaced persons; over 1.4 million people who identify as returnees; over 5.8 million residents predicted to have critical life-threatening needs; and 337,000 refugees. In 2023, humanitarian partners target 6.8 million people with emergency assistance and life-saving protection services. As of May 24, 2023, the Humanitarian Response Plan is reported to be 27.8 percent funded. Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA’s activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/south-sudan/targeted-attacks-humanitarian-assets-threaten-humanitarian-response-south-sudan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos