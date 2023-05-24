Public safety improved with new international codes – Valley Times-News





Public safety has been improved with new international codes Published 08:00 Wed 24 May 2023 VALLEY At its Monday meeting, the Valley City Council had the first readings of proposed international codes for the maintenance of dwellings, buildings and properties. They could be approved after a second reading at the June 12 council meeting. Code enforcement officer Reid Riley told the council the city has had these codes since 2006, but new ones were adopted in 2021. Alabama cities are being advised to adopt the newest codes on the books. Copies of the proposed ordinances are in Reid Riley’s office at City Hall and may be reviewed upon request. The International Building Code is the foundation of a complete family of international codes. It provides an essential tool to maintain public health and safety that provides protection from hazards associated with the built environment. The council adopted an eight-point consent agenda. This included the installation of five weed barriers, permission to allow the service of alcoholic beverages at a future event at Lakeview Cabin, and two budget amendments. Weeding is an effort by the city to offset the costs of cutting grass and weeds on some vacant properties. The cost of doing so will be placed as a lien on the property. Two of these lots are located on 1st Street and one on 16th Avenue, 31st Street and 32nd Place. The booze request is for the Valley High Class of 1988, which will have its 35th reunion at Lakeview Cabin on Saturday, June 10. One of the budget changes is the purchase of new doors for the municipality and the police department. They will be supplied by Builders First Source for $12,998.11. A second budget amendment concerns the purchase of a 2019 Chevy Tahoe. It was purchased by the Alabama Bureau of Transportation Equipment for $37,502. Public Works Director Patrick Bolt told the council that a planned ALDOT resurfacing project along Highway 29 in the Valley has been delayed. Bolt said he was told there were some inconsistencies in the current contract and it would have to be rewritten, possibly this fall. Reid Riley said he wanted Valley residents to know that new garbage bills will be going out on July 1. Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount was very pleased to announce that 12 adults have signed up for swim lessons at the Community Center. It’s the most adults we’ve ever had for one session, she said. No one should be ashamed of learning to swim at any age. Certificates were presented to members of the Valley Parks & Recreations youth track team. They recently competed extremely well at a meet held in Enterprise, Alabama. A total of 65 Valley youth attended the May 13 meeting. Some won first place in their events and there were many high finishes. Blount thanked head coach Serena Rudd for the tremendous work she has done with the program. She started the program with a handful of boys and girls in 2015. The track team now has more than 65 participants. Our track program has grown tremendously under her leadership, Blount said as he presented her with a plaque. She received a standing ovation from the council and the crowd inside the council chamber. Mayor Leonard Riley announced that City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. It will reopen at 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 30.

