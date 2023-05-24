Crowmoor Primary School and Nursery vows to improve rapidly following Ofsted report

Related Topics: Children’s Services

Staff and governors at Crowmoor Primary and Nursery School in Shrewsbury say they are extremely saddened by the final outcome of their Ofsted report but are determined to improve rapidly.

High level inspectors rated the school as requiring special measures following their inspection on 24 and 25 January 2023. In their previous inspection in November 2017 the school was rated as good.

Crowmoor wants to become ‘good’ again and has already started to address areas for improvement identified by Ofsted inspectors.

In the Ofsted report published today (24 May 2023) inspectors decided that personal development is good.

However, they found the quality of teaching and learning as well as leadership and management to be insufficient. They rated the school as ‘inadequate’.

Although inspectors raised a number of concerns, the report noted that Crowmoors pupils are well looked after at the school by teachers and head teachers work closely with families. He says pupils are polite to visitors and staff, are safe at school and can nominate adults to help them.

Inspectors found that safeguarding is effective and that leaders record and take effective action around any safeguarding concerns, that support is put in place quickly and pupils feel safe.

Jayne Parkhurst, Acting Head Teacher at Crowmoor Primary and Nursery School said:

We are really pleased that Ofsted recognized that our children have good personal development, we have always focused on the social and emotional wellbeing of our pupils and will continue to do so. This can only be achieved by the wonderful relationships that all the principals and staff have with each child throughout the school. Our children feel safe and enjoy coming to school. “We are devastated by the outcome of the inspection, but Ofsted acknowledged that we were already aware of the improvements needed, we have strategies to improve and an action plan to do so. The school has already addressed some of the issues since Ofsted in January. As a school community and Crowmoor Family, we understand the need to make changes and look forward to the opportunities this will bring for all staff, governors, parents and children. We are extremely proud of the good personal development our pupils show and achieve, which was fully recognized by Ofsted inspectors. They saw that children are given opportunities to experience communities beyond where they live, they know that everyone is different. They show care and respect to people of different religions and cultures and to those with disabilities. “We are really pleased that Ofsted has recognized that we have a broad curriculum that all pupils, including those with SEND, have access to. Our pupils with SEND receive useful support in the classroom. Our students enjoy the responsibilities they are given. “It has been a few months, but we have already taken steps, we have created an action plan with priorities and through the Department of Education we have secured funding to support us and improve those areas identified by Ofsted. We are working with Shine Academy to improve rapidly. “All staff remain positive and enthusiastic about ensuring that our next steps and priorities enable all children to learn to the best of their ability. We strive to continue to give children all those opportunities to enable them to dream, to believe, to achieve and we remain ‘proud to be Crowmoor’.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and education, said:

Shropshire Council wants our children to receive the best possible education. They were pleased that the acting headteacher, staff and governors have already started work to address the priorities for improvement in the Ofsted report and we will continue to support the school to ensure that pupils continue to have good opportunities to learn and to fulfill their potential.